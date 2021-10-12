Reigning NCAA champion Stanford women picked to win Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The reigning NCAA champion Stanford women's basketball team was picked to win the Pac-12 regular-season title in a preseason poll of conference coaches. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team captured the NCAA title last spring for the first time since 1992 and third in program history, topping fellow Pac-12 opponent Arizona in the championship game by a single point, 54-53. That's after the Cardinal held off South Carolina 66-65 in the national semifinals.www.seattlepi.com
