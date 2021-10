BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana proponents are turning up the heat in support of a special session by the Mississippi Legislature. The House and Senate have agreed on a bill and now, the pressure is on Gov. Tate Reeves to get the wheels rolling. On Saturday, protestors had a rally to bring attention to the issue and to hasten relief to those who are suffering.

BILOXI, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO