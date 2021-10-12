CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Album Art on Bus Triggers Man in Hollywood

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill's album art plastered on the side of a bus is triggering the hell out of a man on Hollywood Blvd. ... and ya gotta see his epic rant, which is all on video!!!. The guy dives right in, shouting and pointing at the bus wrapped with an advertisement for Meek's album, "Expensive Pain" -- which features artistic depictions of naked Black women. Some of them bending over, and it's all too much for this guy to take.

www.tmz.com

Comments / 120

Mr. Wonderful
6d ago

this man is 💯 correct. it is filth and not how our black queens should be portrayed. They are a beautiful, strong , creation of God. One of his greatest creations

Reply(33)
41
Barbara Cartwright
6d ago

Is this how Meek Mill sees our women? This is not art ... it's trash. I'm surprised the bus company allowed that to appear on their bus. Embarrassing and disappointing. Not all publicity is good publicity.

Reply(8)
12
Nunya Bizniss
6d ago

Meek Mill try wayyyy too hard sometimes...and it's weird he got naked black women on that cover but the name of it is Expensive Pain...hmm..interesting...I'm sure none of his homies has said anything about that cover, they never do

Reply(3)
7
