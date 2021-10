Just terrible. WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports: “Police say they have identified four suspects after a shootout between two cars on the streets of downtown Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed an innocent woman Wednesday night. … While police initially said four men had been arrested, a department spokesperson later told WCCO they have only identified suspects and no one is in custody. … Police received a call just after 11 p.m. about multiple gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue. There were reports of two cars driving side by side, shooting at each other. Multiple men were occupying each car. … Police believe the vehicles made their way to the intersection of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue in the North Loop, near Target Field. The two cars collided, and one of them hit a woman riding a scooter on the sidewalk. Police said she was an innocent bystander. She died at the scene.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO