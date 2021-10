Early voting for the 2021 November General Election began this week. During this voting cycle there will be two Saturday advanced voting opportunities, October 16, 9a.m.- 5 p.m. and October 23 also from 9a.m. – 5p.m.All advance voting will be held at the Jenkins County Courthouse on WinthropeAvenue from 9a.m.-5p.m., Monday thru Friday and the two Saturdays previously mentioned from […]