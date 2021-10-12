Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground'

Greg Bluestein, a political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said Georgia will “continue to be a premier battleground state next year” when voters head to the polls to vote on Sen. Raphael Warnock ’s (D-Ga.) reelection.

During a Tuesday appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Bluestein previewed the potential 2022 matchup between Warnock and current Republican frontrunner and former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker.

Warnock, who was first elected to the Senate in January 2021 to fill out Sen. Johnny Isakson ’s (R-Ga.) remaining two years in office after he resigned, is now on the ballot and running to secure a full six-year term.

“Georgia is going to continue to be a premier battleground state next year as well, it's not like this was a one time thing in Georgia,” Bluestein said.

“Right now it's looking like the Republican side of the contest is a race to the right, right, it is continuing to be a race that’s dominated by former President Donald Trump,” he added.

Bluestein said Walker is leading in the polls and has the backing of Trump, which could set the scene for a fierce matchup against Warnock in November 2022.

“He is leading all the internal polls and of course he has former President Trump 's blessing so that alone kind of elevates him into the upper tier against Raphael Warnock, who's coming in with his own strengths: united Democratic Party behind him, a ton of money and the name recognition that goes along with all that money that was spent last year in the most expensive non-presidential U.S. elections in the nation's history,” he said.