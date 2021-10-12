CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Wilson-Mahoney to unveil latest artwork at Aiken Antique Mall showings

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiken artist Betsy Wilson-Mahoney will present her latest body of work, “Aiken Re Imagined,” this weekend. The artwork portrays a colorful view of familiar Aiken landscapes and scenes. “Aiken Re Imagined” will be presented 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at Aiken Antique Mall, 112 Laurens St. S.W. She will show the 12 framed original paintings along with prints, notecards and a corresponding 2022 calendar, which is the sixth in an annual series.

