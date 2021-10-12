VODKOW VODKA AND VODKOW CREAM LIQUEUR IS BEING INTRODUCED IN QUEBEC

With success in the rest of Canada, Dairy Distillery, based in Almonte, Ontario, is pleased to announce the arrival of its vodka and Vodkow cream liqueur at the SAQ. Taking cues from the concept of the circular economy, their products are made from milk permeate, a lactose-rich by-product from dairy production. With the help of a unique technology developed in collaboration with the University of Ottawa, the distillery turns this liquid into alcohol. The result? A clear alcohol that’s lactose and gluten free that’s unbelievably smooth.