Court Grants City’s Request to Inspect Tower Theatre

By David Taub, Senior Reporter
GV Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fresno judge says the city has the right to inspect inside the Tower Theatre, a move the theater owners have long resisted. In a tentative ruling issued on Tuesday afternoon, Judge D. Tyler Tharpe found that state law allows “a person authorized to acquire property by eminent domain, such as the City of Fresno “may enter upon property to make … appraisals or to engage in similar activities reasonably related to acquisition or use of the property for that use.”

