At some point, the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be able to keep talking about making strides and will need to start winning some football games. On the other hand, they’re coming off of one of the worst seasons in franchise history and it will be a while before they right the ship. For the time being, the Jags need to look at everything that has gone wrong in the past five weeks and learn from their mistakes.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO