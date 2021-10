In November, join Lisa Brenskelle, Houston Climate Communication Coordinator for the Texas chapter of Interfaith Power & Light, for a discussion on developing a Climate Action Plan for your faith community and its members. The City of Houston has a Climate Action Plan, but how do you translate that to your faith community, or to your household? Clearly, a city and a faith community or an individual household are very different. However, certain fundamental principles apply to all cases. This talk will highlight those principles, as well tools available and steps to take in developing a climate action plan for both houses of worship & individuals. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-climate-action-plan-for-faith-communities-people-of-faith-tickets-183953689437. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO