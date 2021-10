In honor of National School Bus Safety Week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be keeping a close eye on traffic surrounding school buses. Troopers will be following school buses over the next five days, making sure that drivers are stopping on both sides of the road while the bus displays flashing lights and a stop sign. The law says that drivers are required to stop at least 10 feet from a bus that is either picking up or dropping off students.

