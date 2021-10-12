Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game is the Most Underrated?

Every Zelda fan has a favorite game in the series, and often those favorites are listed in the top tiers of best-selling lists even outside of the Nintendo brand. Understandably, as groundbreaking as Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, and other 3-D titles were in the gaming industry, it’s no wonder that major releases in the series like those are common favorites among long-time and newer fanatics. But with 19 official titles in the series as of 2021, many games are not talked about often, are overshadowed, and are even becoming hidden just as well as that last key in the Water Temple that no one can ever seem to find; this is particularly true of many top-down games.