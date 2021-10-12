Corpus Christi City Council Approves Small Business Assistance Program Agreements

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today's regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council Members approved contracts for seven small business assistance programs, LiftFund, Inc., Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), Texas A&M University of Corpus Christi, and Del Mar College for a total amount of $701,800.

The Corpus Christi B Corporation (Type B) had previously approved these programs on August 30, 2021. The programs are intended to provide assistance and resources to small businesses in Corpus Christi and the surrounding area.

“The City of Corpus Christi has a long history of providing financial support to small business assistance programs in our community through Del Mar College, SCORE and LiftFund,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “I am proud of our City Council for voting to continue supporting small businesses that create local jobs and contribute to our local economy.”

LiftFund provides financial support to entrepreneurs who are just starting out or growing their businesses. LiftFund Corpus Christi

SCORE offers mentoring and training to small businesses during start-up and once the business is established. Corpus Christi | SCORE

Del Mar's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides advising resources and training workshops to meet the needs of the ever-changing small business community. https://www.delmar.edu/sbdc/index.html

Del Mar's Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is a federally sponsored program that assists businesses interested in pursuing Federal, State, or Local government contracts through a wide range of services. https://www.delmar.edu/ptac/index.html

Del Mar's Contract Resource Center (CRC) offers one-on-one advising to help small businesses connect with large, multi-year projects. https://www.delmar.edu/crc

In addition, funding is provided to the Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and Del Mar College Intern programs to increase local companies' access to a high-quality and educated workforce and expose students to local companies before graduation.

