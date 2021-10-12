CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

City Council Approves Amendment to Film Ordinance on First Reading

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9ZQY_0cPJR3Os00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council considered an amendment to the City of Corpus Christi’s Film Ordinance to provide clarification of when a filming permit and insurance are required while filming on public property within city limits. The amendment passed in its first reading and will be adopted if passed on its second reading scheduled for October 19.

Visit Corpus Christi (VCC) administers the Film Commission for the City and is the point of contact for the filming industry. VCC staff researched existing film ordinances in Austin, Denton, El Paso, San Marcos, San Antonio, Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta, Georgia, to identify best practices in film-friendly communities for permit and insurance requirements. VCC worked with City staff to recommend clarifying changes. Representatives from the local film community reviewed the proposed changes, and their feedback was incorporated into the ordinance.

The City’s Film Ordinance requires the applicant to obtain a permit from the Corpus Christi Film Commission and provide insurance only when filming requires exclusive use of public property.

The Film Ordinance also provides for the exemption of the permit fee by the City Manager if the filming is part of an educational project or if the film project is by a non-profit, a registered local filmmaker, or a low-impact production.

“Corpus Christi has a landscape unlike any other in the state of Texas, and we want filmmakers to know that the city is film-friendly,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “These amendments to the film ordinance will minimize inconveniences in neighborhoods and businesses but also help the creative sector thrive- it’s a win-win for Corpus Christi.”

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Corpus Christi, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Film Industry#The City Council#Vcc#The Film Commission#The Film Ordinance
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

238
Followers
902
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy