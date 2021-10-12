City Council Approves Amendment to Film Ordinance on First Reading

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council considered an amendment to the City of Corpus Christi’s Film Ordinance to provide clarification of when a filming permit and insurance are required while filming on public property within city limits. The amendment passed in its first reading and will be adopted if passed on its second reading scheduled for October 19.

Visit Corpus Christi (VCC) administers the Film Commission for the City and is the point of contact for the filming industry. VCC staff researched existing film ordinances in Austin, Denton, El Paso, San Marcos, San Antonio, Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta, Georgia, to identify best practices in film-friendly communities for permit and insurance requirements. VCC worked with City staff to recommend clarifying changes. Representatives from the local film community reviewed the proposed changes, and their feedback was incorporated into the ordinance.

The City’s Film Ordinance requires the applicant to obtain a permit from the Corpus Christi Film Commission and provide insurance only when filming requires exclusive use of public property.

The Film Ordinance also provides for the exemption of the permit fee by the City Manager if the filming is part of an educational project or if the film project is by a non-profit, a registered local filmmaker, or a low-impact production.

“Corpus Christi has a landscape unlike any other in the state of Texas, and we want filmmakers to know that the city is film-friendly,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “These amendments to the film ordinance will minimize inconveniences in neighborhoods and businesses but also help the creative sector thrive- it’s a win-win for Corpus Christi.”

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.