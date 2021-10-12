CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

By Supantha Mukherjee
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq9ar_0cPJQXaO00

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) raised its full-year outlook for a third time on the back of a strong showing in the third quarter as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud.

SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to gain by 2%-4%, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Operating profit is expected to be flat to down 2% for the year, an improvement from its earlier forecast of unchanged to down 4%.

SAP, which is moving to subscription-based cloud services from software licences with up-front fees, launched Rise with SAP, an all-in-one digital transformation package in January.

"We see record adoption of our applications and our platform," Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in a statement. "This has resulted in strong acceleration of our cloud growth."

SAP raised its forecast for cloud and software revenue for the full year by 200 million euros to 23.8 billion-24.2 billion euros.

The cloud backlog for flagship database S/4HANA was up 58% at constant currencies and current cloud backlog - a measure of incoming business - reported a 22% growth during the third quarter.

Adjusted revenue rose 5% to 6.68 billion euros ($7.70 billion) for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported in a preliminary earnings statement. SAP is expected to release full results on Oct. 21.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 2% to 1.74 euros, backed again by its profitable venture capital investments, Sapphire Ventures.

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Toshiba’s Cloud Service Bolsters Customer Experience

Elevate Sky Service Utilizes Analytics and Cloud Technologies Delivering Proactive Customer Service within Hybrid Work Environments. Toshiba America Business Solutions is improving the customer experience via the cloud while comprehensively supporting and securing everyday print and document management tasks for onsite and remote workforces via a suite of cloud service and support tools.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Klein
CNBC

Looming regulation clouds outlook cable companies

Steven Cahall, Wells Fargo senior analyst, and Frank Louthan, Raymond James analyst, join 'Power Lunch' to take a look at the telecommunications sector. The two discuss how future growth in telecom will be costlier and how regulation may hurt the sector's bottom line.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Peabody Energy provides preliminary third-quarter update, and stock rallies

Peabody Energy Corp. said Monday it expects to report third-quarter revenue of $670 million to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses from hedges. The FactSet revenue consensus was $876.8 million. Shares of the coal producer shot up 3.7% in premarket trading. The company said it expects after-tax net loss from continuing operations of $55 million to $75 million, while coal sales to customers were more than $900 million to reached the highest level in seven quarters. The company is expected to report full third-quarter results on Oct. 28, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting Peabody to swing to earnings of 83 cents a share from a loss of 66 cents a year ago. The stock has rocketed 562.2% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
chatsports.com

Finance Cloud (FinCloud) Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Beeks Financial Cloud, SAP, Google, IBM

The Global Finance Cloud (FinCloud) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance Cloud (FinCloud) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Amazon web Services (AWS), Oracle (Netsuite), SAP, Google, IBM, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce, Salesforce, Beeks Financial Cloud, Acumatica, Sage Intacct, FinancialForce, Workday, Alibaba Group, Nucleus Software etc have been looking into Finance Cloud (FinCloud) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Business Software#Sap#German#S 4hana#Sapphire Ventures
martechseries.com

VIQ Solutions Provides Updated Growth Plans, Revised Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Financial Outlook for Full Years 2021 and 2022

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, provides an update on its growth plans, updated outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and financial outlook for the full years 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the Company announces it will host an analyst and investor call today at 11:00 A.M. ET to discuss further details. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Customers and partners come first at the new Google Cloud

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: Google Cloud's Big Business parade, how ServiceNow will get to $15 billion in revenue, and the chip shortage has no end in sight. The Big Story. Google Cloud had...
BUSINESS
investing.com

SAP Jumps as Sustained Cloud Growth Prompts Nudges Guidance up Again

Investing.com – ADRs of SAP (NYSE:SAP) were trading higher by more than 5% in Wednesday’s premarket as the company raised its annual outlook for the third time - albeit modestly - on the back of sustained strength in its subscription business. In a preliminary update ahead of its full quarterly...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

SAP Cloud Momentum Accelerates Significantly

Current Cloud Backlog Up 24% (Up 22% At Constant Currencies) S/4HANA Current Cloud Backlog Up 60% (Up 58% At Constant Currencies) Non-IFRS Operating Profit Up 2% (Up 2% At Constant Currencies) Raises Full Year Revenue and Profit Outlook On the Back of Strong Third Quarter. Our strategy is clearly working....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
martechseries.com

Inriver PIM Adaptor for SAP Commerce Cloud Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, inriver’s solution helps centralize digital commerce for customers. Inriver, a company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced that its inriver PIM Adaptor for SAP Commerce Cloud is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Inriver’s solution integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud and delivers the ability to centralize product information to scale faster and more easily to new markets and channels for customers.
SOFTWARE
kfgo.com

European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift

(Reuters) – European stocks extended losses on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by the prospect of rising inflation slowing growth, while software group SAP’s strong earnings forecast helped limit losses in Germany’s blue-chip index. By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4%, the German DAX was down 0.2%...
STOCKS
Reuters

SAP cloud hype leaves its shares in the gutter

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Christian Klein’s strategy for 145 billion euro software giant SAP (SAPG.DE) seems to be working, but investors aren’t giving him credit. The chief executive wants so-called cloud revenue, which means sales from IT products that are hosted remotely rather than on local servers, to hit 22 billion euros by 2025. An ad-hoc market update on Wednesday, which pushed the share price up by 4.6%, showed he’s on track. Cloud sales grew by 20% as corporate clients bought more of its subscription software; that’s roughly the pace at which revenue needs to increase to hit Klein’s 2025 target.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

SAP Raises Outlook on Strong Cloud Performance

SAP has raised its full-year outlook on strong cloud performance as customers increasingly move their business to the cloud. The global pandemic has accelerated many companies’ migration to the cloud, especially as workers have transitioned to remote and hybrid workflows. Many companies, including SAP, have benefited greatly. After its third-quarter...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
STOCKS
CIO

SAP on AWS Cloud: A Roadmap for Seamless Migration

SAP is critical part of the enterprise IT landscape and transformation of the SAP application is integral to accelerate their digital transformation. Enterprises are seeking to maximize their existing investments and rationalize costs by migrating business-critical SAP applications and workloads to a public cloud to get benefits of cloud-driven scalability and agility, which helps them become more responsive to business and client needs.
COMPUTERS
rigzone.com

Google Shows Cloud Customers Their Carbon Footprint

Customers can now use a carbon-footprint feature to see the gross emissions associated with their use of the Google Cloud platform. Google’s cloud-computing division unveiled tools to help clients monitor and reduce their environmental impact, part of the company’s broader push to fight climate change. Customers can now use a...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL

As Earnings Season Begins, Inflation and Supply Chain Cloud Outlook

The delta variant of the coronavirus has hurt hiring and made policymakers’ lives more difficult. But investors are taking it in stride, because it appears to have had little effect on corporate profits. Executives, having closed the books on the third quarter, may not be as buoyant as they were...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy