Phil Collins’ ex Orianne Cevey wins right to sue for $20M in mansion battle

Did you know Phil Collins loves Alamo artifacts just as much as Rod Stewart is obsessed with model trains? Well, it’s weird but true, with the Genesis front man going so far as to donate hundreds of Alamo-related artifacts to Texas in 2014 with the stipulation that the state open a museum at the landmark to house them by 2021. A new Wall Street Journal feature gives an update on how that’s going, and it seems the deadline is being met with equal parts chaos and reevaluation. Local activists, museum leaders, politicians, and Texas scholars are in gridlock over whether the museum “should be focused on celebrating the small group of leaders who played key roles or reflect a broader, more complicated tale,” the Journal reports, and Collins’s donations are stuck in storage. The musician had spent decades using his invisible touch to complete his collection, which includes excavated musket balls, Davy Crockett–signed documents, and knives. The $140 million museum broke ground this summer and now has a tentative 2026 opening.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO