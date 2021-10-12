CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Phil Collins’ ex Orianne Cevey wins right to sue for $20M in mansion battle

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still not Another Day in Paradise. A judge ruled last week that Phil Collins’ ex Orianne Cevey can sue the Genesis star for half of the $40 million estate they once lived in together. “The original deal was that she gets half the value of the house. That was...

pagesix.com

Comments / 24

Leona Pietras
7d ago

So upsetting seeing Phil so old and sick..Why would a judge give her anything, he's the one who made all the money..

Reply
21
can’t change Mother Nature
6d ago

His ex has won a lot of things from him does she own the judges. When’s enough she got so much she shouldn’t get more. Sad.

Reply
10
LLori
6d ago

Wow. She should get nothing. Especially when she brought in her boyfriend to share the home with Phil. That judge needs to be gone. Phil went thru torture with those two living with him.

Reply
6
Related
WZOZ 103.1

Jimmy Page Blasts Phil Collins’ Playing in Led Zep Live Aid Show

Jimmy Page has criticized Phil Collins’ contributions to Led Zeppelin’s performance at Live Aid in 1985. “We had two hours’ rehearsal, not even that, and the drummer (Collins) just could not get the beginning of ‘Rock and Roll,’” Page recalled during an appearance at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. “We were in real trouble so that was not very clever."
MUSIC
Vulture

Remember the Phil Collins Alamo Artifacts Battle

Did you know Phil Collins loves Alamo artifacts just as much as Rod Stewart is obsessed with model trains? Well, it’s weird but true, with the Genesis front man going so far as to donate hundreds of Alamo-related artifacts to Texas in 2014 with the stipulation that the state open a museum at the landmark to house them by 2021. A new Wall Street Journal feature gives an update on how that’s going, and it seems the deadline is being met with equal parts chaos and reevaluation. Local activists, museum leaders, politicians, and Texas scholars are in gridlock over whether the museum “should be focused on celebrating the small group of leaders who played key roles or reflect a broader, more complicated tale,” the Journal reports, and Collins’s donations are stuck in storage. The musician had spent decades using his invisible touch to complete his collection, which includes excavated musket balls, Davy Crockett–signed documents, and knives. The $140 million museum broke ground this summer and now has a tentative 2026 opening.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
therealdeal.com

Gene Simmons finally kisses Beverly Hills mansion goodbye

Glam rock legend Gene Simmons has sold his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion nearly a year after listing it — and for considerably less than its highest asking price. The Kiss co-founder and wife Shannon Tweed sold the custom-built property for $16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Orianne Cevey
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Genesis#Covid
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Mama June, 42, Spotted In 1st Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, In Vegas

Mama June was seen walking alongside her rumored flame Jordan McCollum after exiting a luxury limo while enjoying a four-night stay in Las Vegas. “Mama June” Shannon, 42, was recently photographed with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, for the first time while walking around Las Vegas, NV during a trip that started last Wednesday. The reality star and TikTok star walked near each other after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel on the strip and were dressed to impress. They both looked comfortable while greeting people nearby and were carrying bags while passing by cameras. Check out the pics HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy