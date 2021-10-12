CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillhouse High School students to return to school Thursday after water main repaired

By Isabella Gentile
 7 days ago

The video above is from previous reporting.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hillhouse High School students will be headed back to school in person Thursday after a day of remote learning.

The switch to remote learning Wednesday was due to a water main break outside of the school, according to Director of Marketing and Communications for New Haven Public Schools Justin Harmon.

Harmon said repairs to the water main are complete and the school will operate on a regular schedule Thursday.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

