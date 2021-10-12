Hillhouse High School students to return to school Thursday after water main repaired

The video above is from previous reporting.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hillhouse High School students will be headed back to school in person Thursday after a day of remote learning.

The switch to remote learning Wednesday was due to a water main break outside of the school, according to Director of Marketing and Communications for New Haven Public Schools Justin Harmon.

Harmon said repairs to the water main are complete and the school will operate on a regular schedule Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.