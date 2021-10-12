CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckham County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Washita County in western Oklahoma Southeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Southwestern Custer County in western Oklahoma Eastern Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carter, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Carter, Foss, Retrop, Foss Reservoir and Stafford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beckham County, OK
City
Canute, OK
County
Washita County, OK
County
Custer County, OK
City
Sayre, OK
County
Roger Mills County, OK
City
Burns Flat, OK
City
Washita, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Elk City, OK
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy