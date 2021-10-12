Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Washita County in western Oklahoma Southeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Southwestern Custer County in western Oklahoma Eastern Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carter, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Carter, Foss, Retrop, Foss Reservoir and Stafford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH