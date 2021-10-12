The 2022 Honda Ridgeline Beats the 2022 Chevy Colorado In A Lot of Ways

If you’ve been paying attention to the automotive industry, you’re aware of the ongoing chip shortage that is wreaking havoc on car production and distribution. Even if you don’t follow all the latest car news, it’s hard to not know about the delays that have been making it near impossible to find a new – or even a used – car, truck, or SUV. Car manufacturers have been pulling vehicles from their lots and cars having off the release of new models. The 2022 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon are among those impacted. Yet so far, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon remain unaffected. How long can this last?

