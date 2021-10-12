CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline Beats the 2022 Chevy Colorado In A Lot of Ways

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most slept-on vehicles in the industry today is the Honda Ridgeline. The Ridgeline received high rankings from multiple sources for the 2021 model year, and the 2022 Ridgeline is getting even better. The Chevrolet Colorado has also been improved and will attempt to dethrone industry giants like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. Which of these two improved compact pickup trucks is better? In a lot of different ways, the 2022 Honda Ridgeline beats the 2022 Chevy Colorado.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Chevy Colorado Spied For First Time With Thick Camo Wrap

The auto industry has changed a lot since the current-generation Chevrolet Colorado arrived in 2015. More trucks are available now than ever, and fully electric trucks are already hitting the road. So it’s no surprise that Chevy is looking to give the pickup an extensive redesign for the next-generation model. A new batch of spy photos caught the truck out high-altitude testing in Colorado, providing us with our first look at it.
COLORADO STATE
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma Fights the 2022 Chevy Colorado

Do you want to enjoy the power, toughness, capabilities, and durability of a midsize pickup truck? Two popular choices for the midsize truck segment are the Toyota Tacoma and Chevy Colorado. See how the two models measure up in this 2022 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2022 Chevy Colorado midsize truck pickup truck fight.
COLORADO STATE
Motor1.com

Hyundai Santa Cruz Fights Honda Ridgeline In Unexpected Drag Race

When the Hyundai Santa Cruz finally made its global debut this year, it wasn't exactly the first unibody truck in North America. Honda has been selling its own non-ladder-frame truck, the Ridgeline, and it's been on the market since the mid-2000s. That's why when the Santa Cruz entered the scene,...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MotorBiscuit

Why Is the Honda Ridgeline in Last Place?

Wait for a second, isn’t the 2021 Honda Ridgeline a first-place truck? Well, it tends to rank well among critics, at least. But drivers and critics might disagree because we found some information that puts the Honda Ridgeline in last place. The Honda Ridgeline is last in sales. While looking...
CARS
The Car Connection

2021 Honda Ridgeline vs 2021 Ford Ranger: Compare Trucks

The redesigned Honda Ridgeline squares off against an old foe in the 2021 Ford Ranger. The challenge in deciding between these two mid-size trucks might be all the other new trucks coming to market, ranging from the small 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid to the electric 2022 Rivian R1T. The difference...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline Might Be Better Than the 2022 Toyota Tacoma

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is not the same Ridgeline people have ignored for a long time. In fact, in a lot of ways, the new Ridgeline is actually better than the best-selling pickup in its class. The 2022 Toyota Tacoma does a lot of things really well, which is why it sells the most every year. What does the 2022 Honda Ridgeline have that the 2022 Toyota Tacoma doesn’t? There might be a lot more than you think.
TACOMA, WA
MotorBiscuit

Chip Shortage Not Impacting the 2023 Chevy Colorado or 2023 GMC Canyon – Yet

If you’ve been paying attention to the automotive industry, you’re aware of the ongoing chip shortage that is wreaking havoc on car production and distribution. Even if you don’t follow all the latest car news, it’s hard to not know about the delays that have been making it near impossible to find a new – or even a used – car, truck, or SUV. Car manufacturers have been pulling vehicles from their lots and cars having off the release of new models. The 2022 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon are among those impacted. Yet so far, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon remain unaffected. How long can this last?
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Ridgeline#Chevy Colorado#Chevrolet Colorado#The 2022 Ridgeline#Ford
rentonreporter.com

Car review: 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport

Honda’s Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for light-truck versatility and off-road capability while still maintaining best-in-class ride quality and handling. My tester was the 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport, which seats up to five adults, delivers almost 25 miles per gallon down the highway, and includes a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Colorado No Longer Has Three Engine Options

The Chevrolet Colorado has been hit hard by the semiconductor chip shortage crisis and its sales figures are proof. Sales fell by a troubling 53 percent in the last business quarter and they're not expected to recover by the end of the current and final sales period of the year. As part of an effort to cut back on expenses, General Motors has decided to stop production of Colorados equipped with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four engine, according to GM Authority.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Colorado Lease Offers Truck From $259 Per Month In October 2021

During October 2021, a Chevy Colorado lease offer is also available, giving buyers the opportunity to drive home in a 2021 Colorado Crew Cab 4WD LT model for $259 per month over 36 months. While there are no manufacturer rebates available for the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck this month, there...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Colorado Currently Not Being Built With 2.5L LCV Engine

The 2022 Chevy Colorado is currently not being built with the atmospheric 2.5L I-4 LCV gasoline engine as a result of a constraint, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. Production of the midsize trucks with the four-cylinder engine is expected to resume in January. Currently, the...
CARS
SlashGear

Honda HPD Ridgeline is entering the 2021 Rebelle Rally

Japanese automaker Honda is entering the 2021 Rebelle Rally with a Ridgeline crossover pickup truck specially prepped by Honda Performance Development (HPD). Making things more interesting is the pilot and co-pilot, Liz Long and Tasha Krug. Both are real-life engineers at Honda’s American Auto Development Center in Ohio, and the 2021 Rebelle Rally is the perfect environment to test the HPD Ridgeline in unforgiving terrain.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner Is the Worst 3-Row SUV

Car shoppers want to make sure they’re getting the best SUV their money can buy. While that may mean different things to different people, listening to the opinion of experts on which SUVs are considered the best and which are the worst are worth considering. Car and Driver ranked every 2022 three-row SUV from worst to best, and they found the 2022 Toyota 4Runner to be the worst.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultium-Based Chevy Equinox EV On The Way

General Motors is gearing up to release a swath of new all-electric vehicles in the next few years, with a total of 30 new EVs set to launch by 2025. Now, per statements made by General Motors President Mark Reuss, one of those new all-electric vehicles will be a Chevy Equinox EV variant based on GM’s Ultium technology.
CARS
roguevalleymagazine.com

The Workhorse 2021 Chevy Silverado!

An Engine, Transmission and Options for Every Work Style. Redesigned a year ago, even more technology and features have been added to the new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The basic work horse model starts at just north of $29,000, with the mid-range, well-equipped RST is around $41,500 and the super-luxurious High Country comes in at almost $57,000. The highlighted model is the popular Crew Cab Standard Box 4-wheel Drive LT Trail Boss, coming in at $53,000-$58,000, depending on options and extras.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

40K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy