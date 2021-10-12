Cricket Wireless employee arrested for stealing multiple phones

A Cricket Wireless employee has been arrested for stealing iPhones from multiple stores. On October 11, an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Cricket Wireless store on US Hwy 441 in High Springs, where the manager told him that Brandon Trey Ball, 23, had been at the Cricket Wireless store on Archer Road on October 8. The manager provided video from their in-store camera system, showing Ball and another employee in a storage room at the Archer Road store. When the other employee left the room, the video showed Ball reaching into a metal lock box and removing a cell phone, then placing it in a cardboard box that appeared to hold some kind of game system. Ball then left the store with that box in his hands. After the store completed an inventory check, they showed an iPhone 12 Pro Max in stock, but they couldn’t find it in the store.