EUR/USD:As I noted in the weekly USD outlook, buoyant risk appetite and soaring commodity prices have sapped demand from the greenback. This also has not been helped by the fact that the market appears to be long of dollars and thus position squaring looks to have played its part in the current pullback. In turn, with the Euro seeing a modest bounce from the 1.16 handle, eyes are on the 1.1700 handle, which may well indicate a change in fortunes for the Euro, should the single currency surmount the psychological barrier, then a move to 1.1900 cannot be ruled out.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO