PE Firm Siris in talks to Acquire Radware (RDWR) - CNBC

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

StreetInsider.com

PayPal (PYPL) in Talks to Acquire Pinterest (PINS) for $45 Billion Deal - Report

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly in talks to acquire Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Bloomberg and Reuters reported today.Pinterest stock is up
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KnowBe4, Inc (KNBE) Acquires SecurityAdvisor for $80M

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that they have entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire SecurityAdvisor for an estimated total purchase consideration of approximately $80 million, to be paid through a combination of cash and stock with both upfront and earnout components. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Report: Windstream and Uniti in talks to be acquired

Privately held Zayo Group is in talks to acquire Little Rock-based Windstream and Uniti, a former Windstream company, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The deal could impact employment in central Arkansas and broadband rollout in the state in a positive way. According to the Wall Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
StreetInsider.com

PLBY Group (PLBY) Acquires Dream For $30M in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dream, a social content platform that provides creators with tools to interact directly with their fans. The platform and its development team will serve as the technology foundation for the launch of Playboy's new curated and creator-led site, CENTERFOLD.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Equiniti acquirer Siris warns of possible layoffs

(Reuters) - British payments specialist Equiniti, which is being bought by New York-based company Siris Capital, could face some job cuts once the deal is closed, the private equity firm said late on Monday. Siris, which agreed to a roughly $917 million deal to buy the British company earlier this...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Riskonnect Acquires ESG Technology Firm ICIX

Integrated risk management software firm Riskonnect has acquired ICIX, a California-based value chain governance company that helps businesses manage their environmental, social and governance performance. The acquisition accelerates Riskonnect’s growth by expanding its integrated risk management product suite to better serve the demands of the fast-growing ESG market. ICIX provides...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Joint Venture to acquire AdRizer

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, today announced it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire AdRizer, a leading publisher and analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, for $108 million. AdRizer will be integrated in the Lomotif platform for ad placement revenue similar to other technology platforms such as Google ad words and Facebook Ad Manager. The terms of the deal include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH, common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SEI Investments (SEIC) Acquires Atlas Master Trust

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the acquisition of Atlas, Capita's defined contribution (DC) master trust. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal extends a successful, long-term strategic partnership between SEI and Capita and positions the SEI Master Trust to continue delivering best-of-breed service at scale. Founded by Capita in 2015, the
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

American Tower (AMT) Acquires DataSite

DH Capital is pleased to announce that it acted as sole financial advisor to DataSite on the recently announced sale to American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT). The transaction will add two world-class assets to American Tower's existing portfolio of seven data centers. In addition, the acquisition of DataSite will further extend American Tower's significant presence and expertise in the Atlanta market as well as compliment American Tower's existing presence in the Florida colocation market.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Acquires Cavius

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has acquired Cavius, an innovative Danish residential alarm company that provides a complete range of smoke, heat, flood and carbon monoxide alarms. Cavius is a pioneer in the advancement of alarms, including the invention of the world's smallest photoelectric smoke alarm, which is distinguished by its award-winning European-approved micro-design. Cavius will strengthen Carrier Fire & Security's residential fire safety solutions in Europe, which includes leading Kidde products.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (GTAC) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) (NASDAQ: GTAC) opened for trading at $10.06 after pricing
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (XFIN) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: XFIN) (Nasdaq: XFINU) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NETGEAR, INC. For: Oct 20 Filed by: MERRILL MARK G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC NewHold Investment Corp. II (NHIC) Opens at $9.95

Today's IPO for SPAC NewHold Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ: NHIC) (NASDAQ: NHICU) opened for trading at $9.95 after pricing 17,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) acquires Cognicase Management Consulting

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is acquiring Cognicase Management Consulting (CMC), a leading provider of technology and management consulting services and solutions for over 25 years, primarily in the Spanish market. The acquisition will deepen CGI's footprint in Spain and will strengthen the company's client-proximity model.
BUSINESS

