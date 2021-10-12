PE Firm Siris in talks to Acquire Radware (RDWR) - CNBC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has acquired Cavius, an innovative Danish residential alarm company that provides a complete range of smoke, heat, flood and carbon monoxide alarms. Cavius is a pioneer in the advancement of alarms, including the invention of the world's smallest photoelectric smoke alarm, which is distinguished by its award-winning European-approved micro-design. Cavius will strengthen Carrier Fire & Security's residential fire safety solutions in Europe, which includes leading Kidde products.
Comments / 0