CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

2 children dead after Hagerstown fire

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GM9sb_0cPJLwLo00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A fire that took place in Hagerstown on Thursday night claimed the lives of two children.

First responders said that the fire started on the second floor of a house on Noland Drive. The call first came in around 7 p.m. First responders got there within two minutes when they found that the two kids were trapped inside the blazing house.

The children, who were three and four, were both in cardiac arrest once responders were able to get them out of the house. They were transported to Mertius Medical Center before being flown to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Officials said that they died on Sunday.

Both of the adults were treated and released from the hospital. Two dogs and two pet birds were also rescued from the fire.

The Hagerstown Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information about it is asked to call 301-790-2476 or email firemarshal@hagerstownmd.org.

Comments / 3

Related
WDVM 25

Third arrest made in Longfellow Street shooting that left three dead and three injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced a third arrest has been made in the homicide shooting investigation from Saturday, September 4. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest just after 7:30 p.m. 49-year-old Toyia Johnson, of Rockville, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of accessory after […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

D.C. police investigate fatal crash

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday. Police said that the crash happened on the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. They said that around 10:07 p.m., someone was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when a person driving a Ford Focus hit the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

One dead after officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A person died after an officer-involved shooting in D.C. that took place on Monday. Police were called to the scene off of Congress Street SE at around 4:30 p.m. where officers were serving a temporary protection order. While at the house, some type of incident happened, and the person ended up being […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 2021, two shootings took place on the 8300 block of Fenton Street. Detectives now believe the two incidents are related.   Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police–3rd District Investigative Section say, on October 16th, around 3:30 a.m., police arrived to the 8300 block […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland man shot, killed in D.C. over the weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a murder that happened on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to a press release, 27-year-old Devante Waters of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was found shot in the 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast just before 9:45 p.m. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene with […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Serious house fire prompts PGFD investigation

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are trying to find what caused a house fire in Prince George’s County early Friday morning. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to the massive fire at a home on 9300 Annapolis Road in Lanham. Firefighters found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story house, but they were able […]
LANHAM, MD
WDVM 25

Winchester man arrested after attacking girlfriend with knife

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man was arrested after attacking his girlfriend with a knife on Saturday, police said. Members of the Winchester Police Department (WPD) first responded to the 700 block of Kevin Ct. around 11:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who was assaulting a woman with a knife. 44-year-old Charles […]
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Birds#Pets#Mertius Medical Center#D C Officials
WDVM 25

Metropolitan Police Department requires Active Bystander training

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser observed the Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training required by all Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) members on Monday. The ABLE training gives “officers the tools and skills they need to perform an intervention on a fellow officer, a subordinate, or even a superior officer,” a release said. Police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick County proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council passed legislation to establish the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (DVCC) in July 0f 2020 “We promote coming forward. We are letting people know their resources and that (domestic violence) cases will get prosecuted and take a high priority in our office, ” said Charlie Smith, state’s attorney […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

85% of Maryland adults are fully vaccinated

MARYLAND (WDVM) — It’s an exciting time for Marylanders — Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that Maryland has achieved the milestone of vaccinating more than 85% of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.  The governor reported the state is outpacing the national rate of 78.9% of adults with at least one […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Unveiling of Claire McCardell Monument in Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Carroll Creek Park has a new feature piece for residents and visitors to admire. A bronze statue of famous designer Claire McCardell was unveiled at the park in downtown Frederick on Sunday. The project was constructed by local sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani in partnership with Frederick Art Club. The sculpture took […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland’s First Community Center for the Deaf opens in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s first community center for deaf residents has officially opened its doors to the public. The Maryland Deaf Community Center is located in Frederick at 411 Aviation Way. It will now serve as a centralized location for the deaf organizations and businesses in the area to meet, host workshops and events, […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Woman with baseball bat bites Capitol Police Officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking a U.S. Capitol Police Officer Friday, October 15, near the West Front of the Capitol Building. The Hill confirmed with Capitol Police that the woman was walking in the area with a baseball bat around 9:30 a.m., “appeared agitated” and started yelling at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

984
Followers
537
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy