Seattle, WA

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

 7 days ago
Virus Outbreak Boeing Vaccines FILE — In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company.”

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” Any employee granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to “present a negative test result upon request.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members,” Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend “those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine.”

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing “to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns.”

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this summer. Leisure travelers packed planes over the vacation season, but by the end of summer bookings tailed off as the delta variant drove an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a hoped-for rally in business travel fizzled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
U.S. POLITICS
Canadian National CEO retiring in face of investor pressure

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Canadian National's CEO is retiring instead of staying to fight against an investor who has been pushing for his ouster. The Montreal-based railroad on Tuesday announced JJ Ruest's decision to retire at the end of January without mentioning the pressure it is facing from the London-based investment firm TCI Fund. The fund is also seeking several operational changes at Canadian National in the wake of its failed attempt to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad.
ECONOMY
Tech, health care stocks lead Wall Street indexes higher

Health care and technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging company earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, driving the benchmark index to its fifth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
STOCKS
Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Health care and technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging company earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its fifth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.4%, to 35,407 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
STOCKS
P&G raising prices to offset higher commodity, freight costs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits. The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. In the last few weeks, it has started telling retailers that it will boost prices on more categories including grooming, skin care and oral care.
BUSINESS
Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON — (AP) — A group comprising dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance...
ENVIRONMENT
South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized...
WORLD
Procter & Gamble to raise prices on household staples

The company that makes iconic household products like Tide and Gillette is warning its customers that prices will be going up. Procter & Gamble said the costs of freight and the materials that go into making the products are going up so they’re passing the increase on to consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY
