Letters: Our net-zero future will be unemployed, poor, static, freezing and dark

By Letters to the Editor
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIR – We now see what the future will be like if we continue with the rush to undeliverable net-zero carbon. Already our steel and other high-energy industries are burdened with costs 80 per cent more than those of German competitors. We have seen what happens when the supply of petrol and diesel are restricted; the increased costs of travel will stop most people travelling abroad for holidays while making business travel prohibitively expensive.

