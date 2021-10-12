Letters: Our net-zero future will be unemployed, poor, static, freezing and dark
SIR – We now see what the future will be like if we continue with the rush to undeliverable net-zero carbon. Already our steel and other high-energy industries are burdened with costs 80 per cent more than those of German competitors. We have seen what happens when the supply of petrol and diesel are restricted; the increased costs of travel will stop most people travelling abroad for holidays while making business travel prohibitively expensive.www.telegraph.co.uk
