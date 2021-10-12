August standoff suspect receives burglary, child porn charges
An Austin man who was arrested in August after a police standoff has received additional criminal charges. Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, has been charged with six counts of felony possess pornographic work involving a minor, as well as felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building/on property, felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling, and misdemeanor domestic assault from a separate case.www.austindailyherald.com
