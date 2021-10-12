CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsKCS_0cPJL3KS00
Financial News

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.

Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.

The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.

Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in Cornwall in June and this latest report aims to inform discussions at the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit and the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ur5zv_0cPJL3KS00
Lord Sedwill (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

The key recommendations from the panel include:

– Driving international and domestic investment in economic resilience to deliver the new infrastructure and research required to respond to the challenges of the coming decade.

– Ensuring that international trade rules enable the green transition, by demonstrating leadership by the G7 and allies through smaller agreements and alliances within the World Trade Organisation membership

– Committing to information sharing, traceability and environmental, social and governance standards reform for minerals critical to the green transition.

Lord Sedwill said: “Globalisation has seen the greatest increase in prosperity and reduction in poverty in human history. But the fourth industrial revolution, the rise of China and environmental, economic and geo-political events have outpaced global economic governance.

“Economic resilience is delivered by diversification, co-dependence and public-private partnerships within well-governed, open and integrated global markets.

“The ‘Cornwall consensus’ reflects that insight and recommends investment, standards and inclusive governance to meet the challenges and opportunities of the mid-21st century.”

Preparing for the next crisis requires a fundamentally different approach to economic policy and international collaboration

The report says climate change, biodiversity loss and the next health crisis are poised to destabilise domestic and global economies.

It adds: “Preparing for the next crisis requires a fundamentally different approach to economic policy and international collaboration. The 2020s are a critical decade for building economic resilience.

“With the first in-person meetings of G7 and G20 leaders since the pandemic began, we have the opportunity to learn multiple lessons from each other’s responses to the associated shocks.”

Panel member Thomas Wieser, former president of the Euro Working Group and the European Financial Committee, said: “The European Union has weathered the pandemic comparatively well, but it has been a wake-up call: internal and external disruptions to established ways of living, trading, travelling and producing have shown the fragility of national and global systems.

“The recommendations of our G7 panel on economic resilience provide a clear road map towards a new socially and ecologically responsible way of global co-operation and governance of open societies.”

Another panel member, Professor Thomas Philippon, economic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, added: “The free-market, pro-growth ideas that constituted the ‘Washington consensus’ contained much wisdom, but the challenges ahead of us – from climate change to global health – require a set of new principles to guide policy makers and foster the common good.

“The ‘Cornwall consensus’ is our contribution to this ongoing effort.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ads for The Workers Union banned for implying it was a trade union

Ads for an employment-related services company called The Workers Union have been banned for misleadingly implying it was a trade union. The two ads for The Workers Union, seen in January, stated: “Every UK worker should have the right to access information, support and guidance. We work as hard as you do. Get instant help. Get us on your side.”
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Telegraph

Government unveils 2030 net zero strategy ahead of Cop26

The UK has committed to an ambitious plan to phase out fossil fuels over the next 30 years and the Government’s net zero strategy is expected to provide the blueprint for how we will travel, heat our homes and run our economy in the future. The Government will be hoping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Sitharaman discusses developments in global economy, climate change, COVID-19 with G20 counterparts

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed developments in the global economy, global commons, support to vulnerable countries and international taxation as well as climate change and COVID-19 pandemic. Held...
WORLD
investing.com

G7 advisors urge big changes to manage risks to global economy

LONDON (Reuters) - The governance of the world economy needs to be overhauled to ensure it can withstand future health and economic shocks, as well as challenges posed by climate change and the rise of China, advisors to the Group of Seven rich nations said. Supply chains, vaccine distribution, access...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WNMT AM 650

UK’s Sunak calls on G7 to work together on supply-chain difficulties

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday the Group of Seven rich nations should work together more closely to tackle supply-chain disruption which has hampered the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunak is meeting other finance ministers in Washington this week on the sidelines of...
BUSINESS
wirenewsfax.com

German companies call on the next government to take action on climate change

Numerous large German businesses have called on the next government of Germany to implement ambitious policies in order to achieve the Paris climate agreement goals. In an open letter, the 69 companies stated Monday that Germany’s next government must “put Germany on a clear and consistent path to climate neutrality,” with a plan to do so in its first 100 days of office.
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

Global citizens' assembly debates climate solutions ahead of COP26 summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As the clock ticks down to November's COP26 climate talks, a global citizens' assembly was launched on Tuesday in a bid to formulate responses to climate change and get more voices heard. Billed as the first such international initiative, 100 people from...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Economic System#Climate Change#Global Economies
BBC

Will the government's economic plan work?

The UK is facing two supply shocks right now. One is a global supply shock as the world's economy sluggishly wakes up from lockdown. It shows itself in backed up cargo ships from China in California's seas, unable to offload their cargo; in thousands of cars left without microchips; in rising natural gas prices.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.“I can deploy billions,” Johnson told a room full of CEOs and other business leaders. “But you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”“The market is going green,” he added.Among pledges from the one-day meeting at London’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy