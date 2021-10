CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is asking for more parents to sign up their kids for an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trial. The provider that's been crucial in the fight to prevent COVID-19 with vaccination efforts is part of Moderna's KidCOVE study. The trial will see how safe and effective the vaccine would be for kids between six months old and 11 years old.

