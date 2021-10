SPOILER ALERT! Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak came to an end tonight when the reigning champ lost out to challenger Jonathan Fisher. The category that put an end to the so-called Amodio Rodeo was “Countries of the World,” with the answer/clue being: “Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube.” Fisher had the correct response, Amodio didn’t. The loss ends a winning streak that earned Amodio $1,518,601 in cash and put him at No. 2 in all-time consecutive wins behind only Ken Jennings (74 wins). Amodio now stands at No. 3 on the all-time...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO