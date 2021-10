CHICAGO (CBS) — The vaccine mandate showdown between the city of Chicago and the Fraternal Order of Police returns to court, as the police union is asking a Cook County judge hearing the city’s lawsuit against FOP to recuse herself from the case. Meantime, in its own lawsuit against the city, the police union is seeking a temporary restraining order blocking the vaccine mandate and forcing the city to enter arbitration. Nothing came of that request Wednesday morning, Judge Sophia Hall, who was assigned the FOP’s lawsuit, said the presiding judge of the Chancery Division must first rule on the city’s request...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO