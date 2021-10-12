CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving NI Protocol row

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJwWq_0cPJKlda00

The EU will later outline a range of proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has promised the measures will be “very far-reaching” and address issues over the movement of agri-food goods and medicines across the Irish Sea.

The Telegraph reports the EU will offer to remove up to 50% of customs checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland and that more than half the checks on meat and plants entering Northern Ireland would be ditched.

An EU official told the Telegraph: “Brussels is going to allow more goods to pass into Northern Ireland without checks in return for having more data to do proper market surveillance.

“The number of checks will go down massively. This is the best way to cut checks, short of a Swiss-style alignment agreement.”

Mr Sefcovic has also pledged to offer more of a voice for politicians and civic society in Northern Ireland on how the contentious trading arrangements operate.

While the measures may potentially go some way to reducing everyday friction on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, they are unlikely to satisfy a UK Government demand over the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

On Tuesday, UK Brexit negotiator Lord Frost made clear the removal of the ECJ’s oversight function in relation to the protocol was a red line for the Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCkir_0cPJKlda00
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has promised far-reaching proposals (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Under the terms of the deal struck by the UK and EU in 2019, the ECJ would be the final arbitrator in any future trade dispute between the two parties on the operation of the protocol.

The UK now wants to remove that provision and replace it with an independent arbitration process.

Mr Sefcovic has insisted that the EU will not move on the ECJ issue.

He has pointed out that Northern Ireland would be unable to retain single market access – a key provision of the protocol – if the arrangement was not subject to oversight by European judges.

It is anticipated that the EU proposals, along with a wish list of reforms outlined by the Government in July, will form the basis of a new round of negotiations between Brussels and London in the weeks ahead.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to sidestep the major obstacle in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

It achieved that by shifting regulatory and customs checks and processes to the Irish Sea.

The arrangements have created new economic barriers on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

This has caused disruption to many businesses in Northern Ireland and also created a major political headache for the Government, as unionists are furious at what they perceive as a weakening of the Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43C3jn_0cPJKlda00
UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has demanded the removal of the ECJ’s oversight role in the NI Protocol (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

However, other businesses have benefited from the terms of the protocol, which provides Northern Ireland traders unique unfettered access to sell within the UK internal market and EU single market.

One way the EU could potentially reduce red tape on the movement of agri-food goods between GB and NI would be to sanction a system that only applied checks to shipments at risk of onward movement into the Irish Republic.

Under such a system, a trusted trade scheme could allow retailers to declare that the final destination for goods being shipped from Great Britain was Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic has already signalled that the EU is willing to change legislation to ensure no disruption of medical supplies into Northern Ireland.

Under the original terms of the protocol, the region was to fall within the EU regulatory zone for medicines from 2022 – a move that would have restricted the ability to import products from Great Britain.

But Mr Sefcovic has indicated that movement on ECJ oversight of the protocol should not be expected when he outlines the proposals later on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual event in Dublin last week, he said: “If we are talking about the constructive solutions to the practical problems, I think that doing away with the European Court of Justice is not one of them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK Government ‘shifting goalposts’ on NI Protocol stand-off – Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein has accused the UK Government of shifting the goalposts by demanding the removal of the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) role in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Declan Kearney questioned whether the Government was throwing a “dead cat” on the negotiating table because the EU was about to “call their bluff” by tabling proposals that would resolve the practical difficulties with Irish Sea trade.
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: 'We have to move from the tough political rhetoric'

NI Protocol: 'We have to move from the tough political rhetoric'. The EU will bring forward new proposals for the Northern Ireland Protocol next week, European Commission Vice President Maros Šefčovič has said. He said he hopes they would form the basis for intensive talks with the UK. The protocol...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#European Commission#Uk#Eu#Customs#British#Telegraph#Swiss#Ecj#Uk Brexit
BBC

Brexit: Remove court's oversight of NI Protocol - Frost

Lord Frost will use a speech next week to reiterate that the UK wants the European Court of Justice (ECJ) removed from oversight of the NI Protocol. The EU will bring forward proposals on Wednesday for reforming the protocol. They will focus on easing practical problems, rather than changing oversight...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: What has the European Court of Justice got to do with the NI Protocol?

The UK government has said it wants to remove the European Court of Justice from its oversight role as part of the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying as long as it continues the protocol will never survive. The EU, on the other hand, has said it would be very hard for the protocol to continue without the court's oversight. So what is the ECJ, what is its role in the protocol and what are the possible alternatives?
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK dismissal of NI protocol solutions 'more serious'

Ireland's foreign minister has accused the UK of repeatedly dismissing EU proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol before they are published. This is happening again this week but it is now "more serious", Simon Coveney has warned. The protocol is the special Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which the UK...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
FXStreet.com

UK’s Barclay: There is recognition for NI protocol, but it is not working

The UK Cabinet Minister and former Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay expressed his concerns on the Northern Ireland protocol, which remains a headwind for the pound amid renewed Brexit jitters. Barclay said: “There is recognition on both sides that the protocol needs to work for both communities in Northern Ireland, but...
ECONOMY
just-food.com

UK food body FDF cautiously welcomes EU’s Northern Ireland Protocol proposals

European Union proposals to ease trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been given a cautious welcome by UK food manufacturers body The Food and Drink Federation. The FDF described the proposals put forward by Brussels yesterday (13 October) as a “welcome starting point”. Northern Ireland has a special...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: Šefčovič says EU will not renegotiate NI Protocol

European Commission Vice-President Maros Šefčovič has said he is "not ready to renegotiate" the Northern Ireland Protocol. On Wednesday, he revealed a plan to reduce post-Brexit checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. It seeks to calm a long-running dispute over a key part...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Lord Frost and Šefčovič discuss NI Protocol in Brussels

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has travelled to Brussels to meet his European Union (EU) counterpart Maros Šefčovič. But they will not be commenting on the meeting, as a sign of respect for Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death on Friday. The UK and EU are expected to...
EUROPE
BBC

NI Protocol: Paul Givan defends DUP boycott of north-south meetings

First Minister Paul Givan has defended the DUP's decision not to attend North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings in spite of a court ruling their actions were unlawful. However, he said the party is still allowing some cross-border co-operation to proceed on health issues. He said he had agreed the agenda...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

European Union proposes ‘different model’ to address NI Protocol disruption

The proposals are laid out in four papers covering agri-food checks, customs, movement of medicines and enhancing stakeholder engagement. The EU proposals to address practical difficulties around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol cover four specific areas, with a paper dedicated to each. They are agri-food goods, customs, movement...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Brexit: Brussels hints talks won’t include stripping EU judges from NI Protocol

The EU said a ‘very intense period of discussions’ has begun but suggested they may not include the role of the European Court of Justice. Brussels has signalled it is unwilling to cave to UK demands to discuss removing oversight by European judges from the Northern Ireland Protocol as post-Brexit negotiations continue.
POLITICS
newschain

EU would not let Ireland be singled out in protocol row – commissioner

Europe will not allow Ireland to be singled out in the fallout if negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol end in failure, an EU commissioner has insisted. Ireland’s representative in the European Commission, Mairead McGuinness, was commenting on the potential for the country to be disproportionately affected if there is a breakdown of the Brexit trading arrangement designed to prevent a hardening of the island’s land border.
EUROPE
BBC

NI Protocol: Court order sought to end DUP meetings boycott

A Belfast businessman is to seek a court order aimed at forcing the Democratic Unionist Party to end its boycott of of most cross-border ministerial meetings. On Monday, the High Court ruled the DUP's boycott was "unlawful". But on Friday two ministerial meetings were cancelled after the DUP's Edwin Poots...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy