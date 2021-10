CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Friday that city employees who don’t meet the Oct. 15 deadline to be fully vaccinated will be allowed to stay on the job if they are tested for COVID-19 twice a week, at their own expense, but they will only have that testing option through the end of the year. “The end of this pandemic is within our reach if we continue to get vaccinated and encourage those who haven’t yet received their shots about the safety and efficacy of this lifesaving vaccine,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “It is crucial to the...

