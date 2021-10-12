CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkish woman who is over 7ft named tallest in world

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVsLV_0cPJKWLZ00

A woman declared the tallest in the world hopes to inspire others to accept themselves.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm), has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

Her stature is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes accelerated growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTuEN_0cPJKWLZ00
(Guinness World Records)

The 24-year-old from Turkey said: “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best.”

This is the second time Ms Gelgi has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014, since when she has used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.

She mostly uses a wheelchair although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp4Pp_0cPJKWLZ00
(Guinness World Records)The tallest woman living is Rumeysa Gelgi (Turkey, b. 1 January 1997), who measures 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in), as of 23 May 2021.

“Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world.”

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, is also Turkish.

He was measured at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was Zeng Jinlian, from China, who was measured at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) before her death in 1982.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#Turkish
HuffingtonPost

Turkey's Rumeysa Gelgi Officially Declared World's Tallest Woman

A 24-year-old woman in Turkey is reaching new heights of fame as the world’s tallest woman. Guinness World Records has just declared Rumeysa Gelgi ― who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches ― as the world’s tallest woman currently living. The previous record holder was China’s Yao Defen, who stood...
CHINA
UPI News

Athlete known as 'Dutch Giant' named world's tallest bodybuilder

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Dutch athlete who stands at 7 feet, 1.9 inches tall was declared the world's tallest professional bodybuilder by Guinness World Records. Guinness said Olivier Richters, known as the Dutch Giant, was dubbed the word's tallest non-competitive/professional bodybuilder after his height was officially recorded in Eemnes, Netherlands.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 200km south east of San Jose.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic hit and left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

Last week's meeting between Russia and Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation in energy and other sectors shows that Moscow is serious about splitting Riyadh away from its long-time ally, the U.S. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’. While the...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrive

Volcanic Activity Lifts Sunken WWII Ghost Ships From the Ocean Off Iwo Jima

The volcanic island is still rising out of the ocean, and bringing the past along with it. The Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire is one of the most seismically unstable regions in the world. Dotted with towering volcanoes and consistently troubled by earthquakes, it's also the birthplace of an abundance of new islands—some temporary, others permanent—rising up out of the waves and continuing to grow. One such place is Iwo Jima, a spit of land south of Japan famous for the raging battle fought there between American and Japanese forces in 1945.
JAPAN
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy