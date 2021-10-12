Turkish woman who is over 7ft named tallest in world

A woman declared the tallest in the world hopes to inspire others to accept themselves.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm), has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

Her stature is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes accelerated growth.

(Guinness World Records)

The 24-year-old from Turkey said: “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best.”

This is the second time Ms Gelgi has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014, since when she has used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.

She mostly uses a wheelchair although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books.

(Guinness World Records)The tallest woman living is Rumeysa Gelgi (Turkey, b. 1 January 1997), who measures 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in), as of 23 May 2021.

“Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world.”

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, is also Turkish.

He was measured at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was Zeng Jinlian, from China, who was measured at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) before her death in 1982.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox