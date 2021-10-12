CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lady Jill Biden In Chicago To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting the city on Tuesday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Dr. Biden landed at Midway Airport around 4 p.m. and is touring the National Museum of Mexican Art with congressman Chuy Garcia. She’s also traveling to Kansas and Pennsylvania today. President Biden...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

insidernj.com

First Lady Jill Biden Campaigns for Murphy

EDISON – The day ended with Jill Biden, the first lady, dancing on stage along with Phil and Tammy Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. That followed a procession of speakers from bottom to top so to speak. The first was Sam Joshi who’s running for mayor of Edison; the...
EDISON, NJ
St. Joseph Post

First Lady Jill Biden visits a preschool in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kansas —First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped in Kansas Tuesday. She met with Hispanic representatives during a visit to El Centro Academy, 1330 South 30th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. It is a dual-language early childhood education program, according to the school's website. Kansas 3rd District Rep. Sharice...
KANSAS STATE
foxillinois.com

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden coming to Illinois

WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — The First Lady is coming to the Land of Lincoln this week. Dr. Jill Biden will head to Kansas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month. She will be holding a series of conversations and listening sessions with the Hispanic community. On Tuesday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBF

Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden says her relationship with a “prayer partner” from South Carolina helped lead her back to God. She opened up about her faith during a surprise visit to the state Sunday as part of a celebration for Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr.’s 50th anniversary as pastor.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
CNN

Jill Biden surprises the stranger who helped her rediscover her faith in God

(CNN) — In May 2015, emotionally hobbled from watching her son, Beau Biden, fight and then succumb to brain cancer, Jill Biden said "goodbye" to God. "After Beau died, I felt betrayed by my faith, broken," the first lady said Sunday during a publicly unannounced visit to Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke at a special service honoring the 50th anniversary of the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
People

Meghan King Marries President Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens in 'Small, Family Wedding'

Joe Biden and Jill Biden added a surprise stop on Monday while heading back to Washington, D.C.: the wedding of nephew Cuffe Owens to Real Housewives alum Meghan O'Toole King!. The president and the first lady, who had been in Delaware for the weekend, attended the "small, family wedding" at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, according to the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Public Radio

First lady Jill Biden stops in Chicago to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

Dr. Jill Biden travels to Chicago with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Reset hears from Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia who will accompany Biden on her first trip to Chicago as first lady. GUEST: Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.)
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

The First Lady, Jill Biden is coming to town

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Chicago this week to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. Tomorrow, the first lady and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia will visit the National Museum of Mexican Art on the Lower West Side. On Wednesday morning, Biden will join Garcia and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at the Arturo Velasquez Institute. Her stops this week will mark the first time she will be in Chicago as first lady. Biden made her first visit to Illinois as first lady in April when she traveled to Dixon.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

