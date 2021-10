LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says he is reaching to car manufacturers in an effort to deter catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters, which are used to turn hazardous exhaust from an automobile into less harmful gases, are a big ticket item for thieves because they are made of highly valuable metals like platinum, rhodium, and palladium. A catalytic converter can fetch up to $1,000 each, and California is among the top five states in the nation for such thefts, Gascón’s office said. Deputy Jaime Moran from the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department engraves the catalytic converter of...

13 DAYS AGO