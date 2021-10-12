Boba tea shop opens in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new kind of tea shop just opened up in downtown. “Hello Tea House” sells boba tea, which is often milk tea with tapioca pearls in it. The owners of the Hello Tea House hope to create a welcoming atmosphere within the shop. The Liangs’ goal is to sell what they like in hopes that the customers will like it as well. It’s located on South Gay Street diagonally across the street from the Bijou Theatre. They also sell coffee, crepes and bomb cakes.