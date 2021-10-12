CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classical Music Highlight: Those leaves pile up fast...

wshu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's tough to stay on top of raking when leaves rain down. This evening we'll enjoy Gerald Finzi's nostalgic elegy for Autumn: The Fall of the Leaf. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

www.wshu.org

classicfm.com

10 pieces of classical music perfect for exercise

Work up a sweat with our soundtrack of invigorating classical melodies. Classical music can be an overlooked genre when picking a workout playlist. But with its pacy tempos, stirring melodies and inspiring instrumentals, there’s plenty of music to get the adrenaline pumping and put you in the frame of mind for a run, swim, climb or gym session.
pilot.com

“Classical Music Sundays” Returns to Weymouth

International performing artist Solomon Eichner opens the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities 2021/2022 Classical Music Sundays series Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. Eichner has been likened to “a young Arthur Rubinstein” by the American Liszt Society. In the past several years, Eichner performed at concert series throughout the world and most recently debuted with the N.C. Symphony in April, performing Saint-Saens “Carnival of the Animals” under conductor Michelle DiRusso.
wshu.org

Music Respawn

WSHU Public Radio's Kate Remington combines her love of music and video games in this series of informal conversations with composers and performers of game soundtracks. Plus, there's lots of music in the interviews, so you can hear it for yourself!
wshu.org

Listen today: "New" music by Mozart

Flutist Robert Stallman wanted more of Mozart's music for his instrument, so he adapted the Sonata for Piano Four Hands K. 521 into a flute quintet. It's our Mid-Day Mozart today. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: CL & Jhené Aiko

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. “I really want a lot more Asian pop stars,” says CL. The South Korean pop singer, 30, is already doing her part to meet that demand — as is the woman she’s talking to, Jhené Aiko, 33. Both artists started making music at a young age, and they’re both still reaching brand-new peaks in their...
msu.edu

Two classical music superstars come to Wharton Center

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Yuja Wang, a pair of classical music superstars, will share Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall stage in this long-awaited performance at 8 p.m. , Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.
wshu.org

Listen today: Sounds of the Swedish countryside

Sweden's Lars-Erik Larsson was a contemporary of Aaron Copland, and like Copland, he created a musical sound from the landscape. We'll enjoy his Pastoral Suite today. Tune in at 9 am for a day filled with music on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: Guy Clark Magical Music Hour

My oldest daughter was born six weeks early, arriving on her mom and dad’s first anniversary. And long before she announced her impending arrival in the middle of a quiet celebratory dinner at The Common Man in Concord, I had already started planning her musical education. I would never be able to teach her how […] The post Editor’s Notebook: Guy Clark Magical Music Hour appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
RiverBender.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Extending Stay In St. Louis Through January 2, 2022 Due To High Demand

ST. LOUIS —OCTOBER 20, 2021— Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh will be extending its stay at the Starry Night Pavilion through January 2, 2022. Tickets are available now at www.vangoghstlouis.com . Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience Continue Reading
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Soccer.....or Music?

Samuel Akpobot could have had a very successful career on Nigeria's national soccer team, but he chose music instead. Today we'll enjoy his Three Nigerian Dances. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: The Road Ahead...

We'll tramp along with Roman centurions on the Appian Way as we enjoy Respighi's suuite, The Pines of Rome during our music today. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
