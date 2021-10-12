CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Based On New City Data, Businesses In Chicago Hit Hard By COVID-19 Are On The Comeback Trail

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness is bouncing back, with some optimistic updates from the city after a rough 18 months, especially for the bars and restaurants forced to close then try to stay open through months of COVID-19 restrictions. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FARMINGTON, NM
bluedevilhub.com

Downtown businesses look for new employees while dealing with COVID-19 impacts

PHOTO: Western Feed and Pet Supply, along with several other downtown businesses, are looking to hire. With businesses downtown recovering from COVID-19 losses, many are looking to hire. Tyler Hughes has been working at The Paint Chip for three years after transferring from her job across the road at Blaze...
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Chicago City Workers Who Aren’t Vaccinated By Oct. 15 Must Undergo Regular COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Friday that city employees who don’t meet the Oct. 15 deadline to be fully vaccinated will be allowed to stay on the job if they are tested for COVID-19 twice a week, at their own expense, but they will only have that testing option through the end of the year. “The end of this pandemic is within our reach if we continue to get vaccinated and encourage those who haven’t yet received their shots about the safety and efficacy of this lifesaving vaccine,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “It is crucial to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago firefighter dies of COVID-19

A Chicago firefighter has died from COVID-19, the fourth member of the department to die from complications of the virus. Michael Pickering, 45, joined the department in 2003. He was assigned to Engine 29 in Bridgeport and was a father of three, officials said. On April 7, 2020, Mario Araujo...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Restaurants#Cbs#The Comeback Trail#Cbs 2
KAKE TV

Facebook outage hits hard for some Wichita businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - For some, social media may just be the silly thing you use to post selfies or keep up with distant friends and family. But for Calah Titus, it's the heartbeat of her business. "Our Facebook page is kind of our lifeline to our customers," said Titus.
WICHITA, KS
WKTV

New York launches online hub for state COVID-19 data

New York has launched a central data hub for information about COVID-19, including statistics and resources. Gov. Kathy Hochul says this is part of an effort to be more transparent. "Providing new data about COVID-19 to the public and making existing data easier to access and understand is yet another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
msudenver.edu

Colorado Latinos hit hard by Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a widespread and devastating impact on Colorado Latinos, according to a new statewide survey that underscores racial disparities in infection, death and vaccination rates in the state. It also highlights significant economic hardships that Colorado’s Hispanic population has suffered. The study polled 1,000 Latino adults...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Two Outages At Roseland Pumping Station In May Were Caused By Internal Equipment Failure, Not ComEd, Watchdog Report Finds

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new inspector general’s report determined a city equipment failure, not ComEd power outages, caused a South Side water pumping station to shut down twice in May. The Roseland Pumping Station went down on May 6, prompting a 24-hour boil order for parts of the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Roseland neighborhoods. The same pumping station went down again on May 25, although a boil order was not necessary for the second outage. At the time, city officials blamed ComEd, saying the outages were the result of the power utility’s maintenance work in the area, but ComEd has denied that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Student Says She Was Forced To Tape Mask To Face At School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A student in Academy School District 20 said she was forced to take her mask to her face at school in Colorado Springs. The student’s mother said it happened after the student’s face mask kept falling off in class. (credit: CBS) The school district said it started getting reports about this happening at Chinook Trail Middle School last week. It’s still not clear what happened leading up to the mask taping. (credit: CBS) “Because of social media, we now have so many other voices in the mix that may not have been involved and so now there’s misinformation that’s mingled in with actual facts,” said Allison Cortez, Chief Communications Officer for District 20.(credit: CBS) The district, which encompasses the northern part of Colorado Springs and the area surrounding the Air Force Academy, is asking for patience as the investigation continues.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS New York

DEP Says New York City Tap Water Might Smell, Taste Different Because Of Different Supply Systems

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you noticed your tap water in New York City tastes different, you’re not alone. The city says it shut down the Catskill aqueduct for 15 weeks for a repair project and is now relying on water from two other supply systems. The Department of Environmental Protection says that could change the smell or taste of tap water, but it’s only temporary and completely safe to drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy