Poll: What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s October event?

September 14th, 2021 was an exciting day for the entire tech world! Apple had its much-awaited event, and as it ended, it left us with some pretty amazing launches. Apple revealed the iPhone 13 models, the Apple Watch Series 7, the new iPad, and iPad Mini. The leaks that have been pouring in for almost the past year left us with some major expectations. Some were met, and some were not. This year’s iPhone has a smaller notch, bigger battery, better chip, and not too many major changes. While The iPad Mini comes with a modern flat-edge design, an ultrawide camera on the front, TouchID in the power button, support for Apple Pencil, USB-C, and 5G, making it an absolute behemoth even for its size. As we pour over and explore what Apple did give us this year, we can also fantasize about what it didn’t! But there’s still hope…in the form of the October 18th event! Everything we wanted to see, and couldn’t witness at the September event, may just be unveiled at the event on Monday. And, we’ve curated a collection of ingenious conceptual designs that we WISH Apple launches on Monday! From an Apple device that merges AirDrop with an external flash drive to an iPod Classic concept that celebrates its 20th anniversary – these are the designs we hope we get to see soon!

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO