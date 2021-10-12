CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Poll: What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s October event?

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced this morning that it will hold another event. With the tagline “Unleashed,” the keynote will take place on October 18. What product are you most excited to see at this event?. It’s been only a month since Apple introduced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and new...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
Jano le Roux

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now

If privacy matters to you, you'll want to make sure you're not being tracked, listened to, or geotagged wherever you go. It can also be a battery drainer. Apple’s iOS 15 has been released. The newest version of the mobile operating system, as well as its iPad counterpart, iOS 15.5, is now available worldwide. After unveiling the iPhone 13 at its annual hardware presentation last week, Apple made the download accessible.
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 5 thoughts after 3 weeks with Apple’s new flagship

We’re coming up on three weeks since the release of the iPhone 13 lineup, and my iPhone 13 Pro Max has already become an integral part of my tech setup. Head below as I break down five quick impressions of Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max after the first three weeks of usage, including details on ProMotion, size, and much more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Apple News#Apple Macbook#Apple Watch Series#Miniled#Macbook#Hdmi#M1x#Cpu#New Mac#Intel Mac#Bloomberg#Airpods#Macos Monterey
9to5Mac

Here’s how the new green Apple Watch Series 7 color looks in the real world

We’ve only just got our hands on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and we happen to have the new green model. Much has been made about what the new watch colors actually look like in person, especially the green, since it’s the one Apple is choosing to market most prominently. Now that we’ve seen it, we can confidently say it’s one of the best aluminum finishes Apple has ever shipped.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Parallels Desktop 17.1 adds full support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11

Popular virtualization software Parallels was updated to version 17 earlier this year with several enhancements such as improved performance, virtual TPM chip, drag and drop between macOS and Windows, and more. Now the company has released Parallels Desktop 17.1, which adds full support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11. As...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Some third-party app icons are missing on Apple Watch Series 7

Today, the first Apple Watch Series 7 units are being delivered to customers. Launch day bugs are to be expected and it seems the Series 7 is no exception. Customers are noticing that the icons for some third-party apps are missing, leaving blank holes on the honeycomb grid home screen. PCalc developer James Thomson has noticed that his app is one of those affected, perhaps linked to the fact that he issued an app update embedding Apple Watch Series 7 specific assets.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase [Updated]

Just about all of the best iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase. From the new Apple iPhone 13 case to an affordable $5+ cover to keep you protected int he early days, or one of the many third-party solutions from the most trusted brands out there, everything can be found down below the fold for your convenience. You’ll find cases for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, as well as some screen protectors and more. Head below for our 2021 lineup of the best iPhone 13 cases.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple hires new HomePod Software Lead amid rumors of new Home devices

HomePod was announced in 2017, but Apple’s smart speaker never really became popular. This lack of popularity saw the HomePod mini replacing the original model. However, Apple doesn’t seem to have given up on HomePod, as the company has now hired a new Head of HomePod Software. According to a...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Apple is holding a MacBook event on October 18 – here’s what to know

Apple announced today that it’s holding yet another Apple Event this year, this time on October 18. The announcement came from one tweet from marketing senior vice president Greg Joswiak, and a flurry of email invites to media. The graphic used in the tweet uses the hyperspace animation from Star...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Apple's Unleashed Mac event: What to expect and how to watch

Apple's product announcement will take place on Monday, Oct. 18. It's a rare Monday event for the company, but it's taking place during an already crowded week of events. On Oct. 19 Google will formally announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and then on Oct. 20, Samsung is holding an Unpacked Part 2 event.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Apple 'Unleashed' Event Confirmed For Oct. 18: What You Need to Know

Fresh off its major hardware launch event of the year, wherein Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled the latest iteration of its iPhones and Watch Series 7 among others, it is prepping for another. What Happened: Apple on Tuesday sent out invites for a special launch event, titled "Unleashed," which it...
CUPERTINO, CA
Cult of Mac

How to see the AR Easter egg hidden in Apple’s October 18 event invite

Concealed in Tuesday’s invite to the Apple October event is an augmented reality Easter egg. It’s a bonus to make the invite seem cool, and perhaps get Mac fans excited about what’s coming. The graphic for the Oct. 18 event has a “zooming into hyperspace” effect. And it looks even...
TECHNOLOGY
Trusted Reviews

AirPods 3 tipped for Apple’s October 18 Unleashed event

Apple will finally unveil the AirPods 3 at its October 18 Unleashed event, according a recent tip. Many were expecting Apple to launch its third generation AirPods at the iPhone 13 event on September 14, but when the famous white earbuds proved to be a no show, attention turned to Apple’s October event.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Ingenious Apple designs that we are itching to see at the October 18th event!

September 14th, 2021 was an exciting day for the entire tech world! Apple had its much-awaited event, and as it ended, it left us with some pretty amazing launches. Apple revealed the iPhone 13 models, the Apple Watch Series 7, the new iPad, and iPad Mini. The leaks that have been pouring in for almost the past year left us with some major expectations. Some were met, and some were not. This year’s iPhone has a smaller notch, bigger battery, better chip, and not too many major changes. While The iPad Mini comes with a modern flat-edge design, an ultrawide camera on the front, TouchID in the power button, support for Apple Pencil, USB-C, and 5G, making it an absolute behemoth even for its size. As we pour over and explore what Apple did give us this year, we can also fantasize about what it didn’t! But there’s still hope…in the form of the October 18th event! Everything we wanted to see, and couldn’t witness at the September event, may just be unveiled at the event on Monday. And, we’ve curated a collection of ingenious conceptual designs that we WISH Apple launches on Monday! From an Apple device that merges AirDrop with an external flash drive to an iPod Classic concept that celebrates its 20th anniversary – these are the designs we hope we get to see soon!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy