CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Alisal Fire impacts Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Amtrak

By Kiki Reyes
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLlNM_0cPJK1JX00

(UPDATE 9:32 a.m.)
Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight Amtrak has released further information on impact services.

In a following tweet they share details on train schedules:

___

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner has been impacted by the Alisal Fire .

Several trains have been experiencing congestion and signal problems along the scenic route.

Currently, Train 774, which is scheduled to depart from San Luis Obispo on Oct. 13 will now originate in Goleta.

It is unknown whether train schedules will be halted until further notice.

Several people who spent the night at an evacuation center at Dos Pueblos High School on Monday were reportedly passengers on a train that was halted because of the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Santa Barbara, CA
Accidents
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Coast Starlight Amtrak#Dos Pueblos High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy