Alisal Fire impacts Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Amtrak

(UPDATE 9:32 a.m.)

Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight Amtrak has released further information on impact services.

In a following tweet they share details on train schedules:

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner has been impacted by the Alisal Fire .

Several trains have been experiencing congestion and signal problems along the scenic route.

Currently, Train 774, which is scheduled to depart from San Luis Obispo on Oct. 13 will now originate in Goleta.

It is unknown whether train schedules will be halted until further notice.

Several people who spent the night at an evacuation center at Dos Pueblos High School on Monday were reportedly passengers on a train that was halted because of the fire.

