Austin voters will decide whether to increase the Austin Police Department’s budget to the highest number recorded in history at the Nov. 2 local election. If voters pass Proposition A, the city would have to reallocate money from other departments and city services to increase APD’s funding from $54 million to $120 million each year for the next five years. This would reverse last summer’s budget cuts, according to previous reporting by The Daily Texan. The proposition would require APD to hire an additional 400 officers who must spend 35% of their time doing community engagement, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO