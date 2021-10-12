Experts: Flu vaccines needed despite COVID

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky receives her flu shot on Oct. 5 in Atlanta. The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with pleas for Americans to get vaccinated against both. AP

HIGH POINT — With flu season just around the corner, health experts are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot even if they have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The N.C. Division of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend getting an annual seasonal flu vaccination, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization estimates 1 billion people worldwide get the flu and up to 650,000 people die of flu-related causes every year.

Although influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses that can rapidly spread to others, they are caused by different viruses. The death rate related to COVID-19 is thought to be substantially higher (possibly 10 times or more) than most strains of the flu. A flu vaccine is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine and vice versa.

The time is right now to get flu vaccines, said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical science at High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. Smith recommends getting the flu vaccine no later than Nov. 1 for it to last the entire flu season, which usually stretches from October to May. The flu vaccine takes about two weeks for full immunity in your body.

“Especially in older patients 65 and up, you see a little less robust and shorter overall immune response to flu vaccines than in younger, healthier patients,” Smith said. “Because of that, we sometimes recommend getting the flu vaccine a little farther into the season to really be able to fit in that six-month window of efficacy to encompass the whole season. The peak flu times are November-December and January-February, but it starts now and goes all the way through April.”

Those at high risk for serious flu complications include the elderly, young children, pregnant women, those with preexisting health conditions or compromised immune systems. Each year, the flu shot is about 40% to 60% effective at preventing flu-related illness.

“You want to prevent getting the flu,” Smith said. “The flu is a big deal. It still kills tens of thousands of people every year.”

When you get the flu shot, you’re protecting yourself and your loved ones. People who have chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, COPD and are age 65 or over tend to do worse with flu, Smith said.

“They tend to be the ones who get hospitalized and have those complicated outcomes,” Smith said. “The likelihood of getting really sick with flu is greatly diminished with flu vaccines. The benefits are not getting as sick and preventing sickness in the really sick folks.”

Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination can do so at the same time as their flu vaccination. The CDC says you do not need to worry about the vaccines overlapping. However, patients should not receive the flu vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine if they are acutely ill or believe they have COVID-19. Instead, they should wait until they are not acutely ill before they receive vaccines.

Unlike the COVID vaccinations, flu vaccines are recommended for children from 6 months up.

HPU pharmacy students began providing free flu vaccines Monday at the Community Clinic of High Point.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health also is offering appointments for anyone age 6 months and older. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its 501 E. Green Drive office and in Greensboro at 1100 E. Wendover Ave. To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-3245. When calling to schedule an appointment, ensure that health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Supplement information is readily available.

There is so much overlap in respiratory symptoms, the most reliable thing a sick person can do is get tested for both, Smith said.

“The treatments for both, depending on how sick you are, are basically just going to be supportive,” Smith said. “Take Tylenol, Motrin, take care of yourself and your symptoms until you’re better. With flu, there are some antiviral medications that help symptoms. For the most part, it’s taking care of yourself and making sure it doesn’t get any worse so you don’t have to go to the hospital.”

