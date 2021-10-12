Early voting to start for local races

TRIAD — Early voting kicks off today for municipal elections across the area.

Competitive races will be decided in contests for mayor and city councils in Thomasville, Trinity, Jamestown and Kernersville. Early voting concludes Oct. 30 leading into Election Day Nov. 2.

High Point and Archdale don’t have municipal elections this year.

Here are the locations, days and times for early voting in area counties:

• The Guilford County Board of Elections will open early voting today at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. It will have hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 29.

Later in October, a satellite early voting site will open at Jamestown Town Hall at 301 E. Main St. The Jamestown site will have hours from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24-29.

The Old Guilford County Courthouse and Jamestown Town Hall sites both will open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the last day of early voting, Oct. 30.

• The Davidson County Board of Elections will set up an early voting site at Thomasville Public Library at 14 Randolph St. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays from today through Oct. 29. Early voting will conclude from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30.

• The Randolph County Board of Elections will have its early voting site at the board office at 1457 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29. Early voting will wrap up from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30.

• The Forsyth County Board of Elections will have its early voting site at the Forsyth County Governmental Center at 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem. Hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays from today through Oct. 29 before concluding from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can same-day register and cast a ballot during the early voting period.

All area municipal contests are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot. Anyone early voting has to cast a ballot at a poll in the county in which they reside.

For more information or questions about voting, call your local board of elections office:

• Guilford County Board of Elections offices in Greensboro at 336-641-3836 or High Point at 336-641-7895

• Randolph County, 336-318-6900

• Davidson County, 336-242-2190

