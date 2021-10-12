Tim McGraw's Meltdown At A Recent Concert Explained

Tim McGraw marked 25 years of marriage to Faith Hill on Oct. 6 by sharing the story behind his romantic (and unconventional) proposal to his wife. Tim McGraw will never forget the day he proposed to his wife, Faith Hill. In fact, the country superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6 — exactly 25 years to the day since their wedding — to recount exactly how the proposal went down. “We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no,” Tim, 54, told his followers. “She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer, it’s just not going to work out,’ ” he added.

