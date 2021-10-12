Tim McGraw's Meltdown At A Recent Concert Explained
Tim McGraw is one of country music's biggest talents. Per The Boot, the country crooner got his start in the music industry in 1990, but he had to wait years for commercial success. During that time, McGraw met future wife Faith Hill. The two married in 1997 and became the king and queen of country music. McGraw, while talented in singing, can also act, making film appearances in "The Blind Side" and "Tomorrowland," per IMDb. He's also a doting father to daughters Maggie, Gracie, and Audrey.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0