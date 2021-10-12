CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AURORA announces new single ‘Giving In To The Love’, due out this week

By Will Lavin
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA has announced a new single called ‘Giving In To The Love’ which is set to arrive later this week. The Norwegian singer-songwriter’s latest track follows her recent single ‘Cure For Me’, the first taste of the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’. Taking...

www.nme.com

Celebrities
