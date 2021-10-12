CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raulian Paiva claims Sean O’Malley wimps out when the going gets tough, expects to submit ‘Suga’ at UFC 269

By Cole Shelton
 7 days ago
Raulian Paiva believes his UFC 269 opponent in Sean O’Malley wimps out when the going gets tough and put under pressure. Paiva is coming off a decision win over Kyler Phillips in a hard-fought fight and will now fight O’Malley at UFC 269. It’s an intriguing matchup but for the Brazilian, he says he plans to pressure “Suga” from the get-go and make it a difficult fight for him.

