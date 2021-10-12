Raulian Paiva claims Sean O’Malley wimps out when the going gets tough, expects to submit ‘Suga’ at UFC 269
Raulian Paiva believes his UFC 269 opponent in Sean O’Malley wimps out when the going gets tough and put under pressure. Paiva is coming off a decision win over Kyler Phillips in a hard-fought fight and will now fight O’Malley at UFC 269. It’s an intriguing matchup but for the Brazilian, he says he plans to pressure “Suga” from the get-go and make it a difficult fight for him.www.bjpenn.com
