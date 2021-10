The level of coronavirus circulating among secondary school pupils has risen sharply with one in 15 now infected, according to the latest figures.This is up from one in 20 the previous week and equivalent to around 270,000 children testing positive for Covid in the week to 2 October.But while the number of people testing positive overall for the virus is estimated to have increased in England, it has fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Around one in 70 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 2 October, up from one in 85 the previous week, according...

