Lane closures expected on WIS 100 this week

The resurfacing project on WIS 100 will impact traffic Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to lane closures.

Thursday and Friday, WIS 100 from Lincoln Avenue to Lapham Street will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, that same stretch of road will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use alternate routes like Greenfield Avenue, I-41, I-894 and National Avenue.

The project is part of the WIS 100 resurfacing project from I-94 to I-43. Work started in 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

