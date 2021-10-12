CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Lane closures expected on WIS 100 this week

By Jodie Filenius
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmSkU_0cPJGLjy00

The resurfacing project on WIS 100 will impact traffic Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to lane closures.

Thursday and Friday, WIS 100 from Lincoln Avenue to Lapham Street will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, that same stretch of road will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use alternate routes like Greenfield Avenue, I-41, I-894 and National Avenue.

The project is part of the WIS 100 resurfacing project from I-94 to I-43. Work started in 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
islandfreepress.org

Basnight Bridge Lane Closures to Occur Through October

Daytime lane closures will be in place on the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County through the end of October. During the lane closures, workers will complete “punch list” items on the bridge, including reinforcing the epoxy seal that protects against corrosion and installing platforms that will hold solar panels and batteries for navigation lights and traffic cameras. Workers will also install a small weather station on the bridge that will be able to alert emergency officials to high wind conditions.
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Lancaster Online

Lane closures to cause delays on 722/283 interchange

A widening and rebuilding of Route 722 at the Route 283/Landisville interchange will cause lane closures Thursday and Friday. Motorists should expect delays, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Route 722 will be restricted to one lane in both directions as the road work takes place between 7 a.m....
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

Saturday lane closures, between Northway Exit 15-16

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on October 9, for maintenance work, weather permitting. DOT reminds drivers to move over a lane, if […]
TRAFFIC
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland roadworks: All the latest lane closures and locations

The works are set to include gully cleaning, grass cutting, street light checks, mechanical sweeping, litter picking and a clean-up of the roads in the city ahead of the winter period. Currently, weekday works with lane closures are already underway on parts of the A182 and are set to continue...
TRAFFIC
Journal-News

ODOT planning lane closures on Interstate 71

Lane closures will be in effect at times over the next few days for bridge work on Interstate 71 under Ohio 741 in the city of Mason, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A single-lane closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on southbound...
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Avenue
Holland Sentinel

Lane closures taking place for construction this weekend on US-131 in Allegan County

Periodic lane closures will take place this weekend in Allegan County as Michigan Department of Transportation crews continue to work on US-131. Lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, through 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on northbound US-131 from 124th Avenue to M-179. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., there will be 15 minute total closures for bridge beam setting.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
SignalsAZ

Overnight Lane Closures on I-10 this Weekend in Buckeye

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who normally use Interstate 10 through Buckeye to plan for paving delays on east- and westbound I-10 between State Route 85 and Miller Road as part of the I-10: SR 85 to Verrado Way Improvement project. Work is scheduled as follows:. One lane...
BUCKEYE, AZ
eplocalnews.org

Eastbound I-494 lane closures and more …

Southwest Light Rail project work sites in Eden Prairie remain busy. The following traffic alerts are based on updates issued by the project and the Metropolitan Council. Go to the project website here for the most recent alerts. Interstate 494 closures. Bridge work over Interstate 494 will require staged closures...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
WIS
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Expect various lane closures throughout the week on Taylor and Pierce Streets on the downtown overpasses for patching repairs. On the 15th Avenue overpasses coming out of downtown, there will be various lane closures for bridge...
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nightly Lane, Ramp Closures to Impact Dallas Drivers Through Friday

Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures overnight through Friday as crews work on the Lowest Stemmons project along Interstate 35E in downtown Dallas. The road work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Due to the...
DALLAS, TX
sanatogapost.com

Lane Closures Alternate on Route 100 in Douglass

DOUGLASS (MONT.) PA – Alternating lane closures are scheduled this week in both directions of Route 100 between County Line Road and Jackson Road (at top) in Douglass (Mont.) Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. Traffic disruptions are planned Tuesday through Friday (Oct. 12-15) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as bridge fences are installed, it said.
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
annatexas.gov

Lane closures on FM 455 at Ferguson Pkwy

A contractor will be conducting lane closures on FM 455 at Ferguson Parkway for the construction of turn lanes and driveways starting Thursday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 22. Please follow all traffic control signage and use caution traveling through the work zone.
TRAFFIC
Central Illinois Proud

Lane closure on Vernon Avenue in Normal for water main work

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Vernon Avenue, between Linden Street and Broadway, will have a lane reduced starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, for water main work. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through that area, but the lane reduction is expected to be completed by the end of the day, depending on the weather.
NORMAL, IL
abc7amarillo.com

Broken water main causing lane closures on 34th near Bristol Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo's Utilities Department is repairing a broken water main near 34th Avenue and Bristol Street and traffic in the area is being impacted. According to city officials, traffic on 34th Ave. will be impacted until the completion of the repairs. Traffic is being...
AMARILLO, TX
B102.7

Lane Closures Coming to I-90 Near Sioux Falls

A new round of lane closures arrives this week for drivers on Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Brandon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, beginning Wednesday (October 13), crews will be working in the median on Interstate 90 at the Veterans Parkway Exit (Exit 402). That work...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy