FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Damage From Ida; Pittman Calls On Hogan To Declare State Of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — FEMA has denied a request for money to help the dozens of home and business owners impacted by the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Anne Arundel County last month and local leaders are now calling on the governor to step in.

It’s another direct hit, but this time to the wallets of people impacted by the rare tornado.

“They need to do something about it people are still cleaning up the aftermath,” said neighbor, Wonda Day.

FEMA denied a request for a major disaster declaration which would have given people like Wonda Day access to federal money to rebuild.

“These people’s roofs are still looking horrible and it’s not a justice for them at all,” said Day.

The powerful twister was spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Winds up to 125 miles per hour ripped through homes, uprooted trees and left dozens of homes damaged with no help in sight.

Now, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is stepping in.

“They do not believe that the storm was such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state,” said Pittman.

In a letter to the governor, Pittman urged Hogan to declare a State of Emergency to help homeowners and businesses get the funds they need to make repairs.

“We need to be able to activate all of the state resources that we can both for the businesses and for residents who have damage as a result of this tornado,” said Pittman

Pittman says nearly $4 million was lost in businesses revenue. While dozens of families and now left underinsured, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley says helping them out is a top priority.

“We promised that community we would be there for them and we wouldn’t abandon them,” said Buckley.

Tarps spotted on homes and windows are still boarded up. Neighbors like Day say something needs to be done.

“I feel like they are doing them an injustice and it’s sad,” said Day.

The Governors’ Office did send out a tweet today saying that while FEMA’s decision is disappointing, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency will meet with both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis to discuss other options.