CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Damage From Ida; Pittman Calls On Hogan To Declare State Of Emergency

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6nM2_0cPJGGKL00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — FEMA has denied a request for money to help the dozens of home and business owners impacted by the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Anne Arundel County last month and local leaders are now calling on the governor to step in.

It’s another direct hit, but this time to the wallets of people impacted by the rare tornado.

“They need to do something about it people are still cleaning up the aftermath,” said neighbor, Wonda Day.

FEMA denied a request for a major disaster declaration which would have given people like Wonda Day access to federal money to rebuild.

“These people’s roofs are still looking horrible and it’s not a justice for them at all,” said Day.

The powerful twister was spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Winds up to 125 miles per hour ripped through homes, uprooted trees and left dozens of homes damaged with no help in sight.

Now, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is stepping in.

“They do not believe that the storm was such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state,” said Pittman.

In a letter to the governor, Pittman urged Hogan to declare a State of Emergency to help homeowners and businesses get the funds they need to make repairs.

“We need to be able to activate all of the state resources that we can both for the businesses and for residents who have damage as a result of this tornado,” said Pittman

Pittman says nearly $4 million was lost in businesses revenue. While dozens of families and now left underinsured, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley says helping them out is a top priority.

“We promised that community we would be there for them and we wouldn’t abandon them,” said Buckley.

Tarps spotted on homes and windows are still boarded up. Neighbors like Day say something needs to be done.

“I feel like they are doing them an injustice and it’s sad,” said Day.

The Governors’ Office did send out a tweet today saying that while FEMA’s decision is disappointing, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency will meet with both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis to discuss other options.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Awarded $7.7M More In Rental & Utility Aid

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County announced Tuesday it has received $7.7 million in federal grants to help residents struggling to pay rent and utility bills. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding is on top of $9.7 million the county received earlier this year, making Howard one of seven counties in Maryland to get a second round of ERAP funds. In a statement, County Executive Calvin Ball said the county has already been able to help more than 700 households with the initial round of funding. “… With this additional funding, we can continue to support our neighbors who have significant needs as they manage past-due rents and utilities,” Ball said in part. Residents who have lost income, dealt with illness or been forced to care for family because of COVID-19 can apply to receive a share of those funds. The funding can be used to cover past-due rent payments and utility bills for up to 18 months. To learn more about this program or to apply for some of that funding, visit the county’s website.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Announces Low-Interest Loans Available For Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced federal approval of a disaster declaration that will make low-interest disaster loans available to businesses, nonprofits, and homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned two confirmed tornados over Anne Arundel County that left significant damage to homes and businesses. Torrential rain left behind serious flooding in other areas. The U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration unlocks low-interest loans for impacted areas in Anne Arundel, Cecil, Montgomery, Baltimore, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City. The Governor’s Office said the loans include: Business Physical Disaster Loans: Loans...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Residents Invited To Share Feedback On City’s Crime Reduction Efforts

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore residents are invited to share their feedback on the city’s efforts to rein in violent crime during a series of upcoming meetings. Starting on Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore Police Department will host several meetings to discuss the city’s violence reduction strategy, the mayor’s office said Tuesday. Members of the public are invited to join these discussions and weigh in with their input on what the city can do to get violent crime under control. Mayor Brandon Scott said the sessions are designed to give the public a say...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp Stepping Down

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced Monday she will step down by the end of the year. Kopp, a Democrat, has been treasurer since 2002. She has been re-elected by the General Assembly to five four-year terms. The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works, which oversees a large portion of state procurement contracts. The other two board members are the governor and comptroller. As treasurer, Kopp has served as the state’s chief representative dealing with bond rating agencies and banking firms, responsible for receiving, depositing, investing, and distributing state funds. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems. State law requires the General Assembly’s Senate president and House speaker to appoint a committee to review candidates for the opening when Kopp steps down. That process will begin in the coming weeks. Before Kopp became treasurer, she represented the Bethesda area in the House of Delegates for 27 years. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools, County Officials, To Honor Amy Caprio With Unity Playground

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools along with county officials will dedicate a Unity Playground at Gunpowder Elementary School Saturday to honor the life of Officer Amy Caprio. The event will include student performances, remarks from officials and ribbon-cutting. The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gunpowder Elementary School.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Executive Introduces New Legislation To Help Reduce Commercial Truck Traffic In Residential Areas

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski proposed new legislation to help reduce commercial truck traffic on residential roads, officials said Monday. The proposed legislation would reduce the high volume of commercial truck traffic in residential areas in Southeastern and Southwestern Baltimore County. Officials said the proposal is based on recommendations the County’s Residential Truck Traffic Work Groud released in its final report last month. “This new legislation equips Baltimore County to address longstanding community concerns about truck traffic on local roads and will help improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods in the process,” Olszewski said. “The bill...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Plans To Reauthorize Three Tax Credits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott along with the City Council announced Tuesday plans to reauthorize three tax credits set to expire. The tax credits include the CHAP Tax Credit, the Newly Constructed Dwelling Tax Credit and the High-Performance Market Rate Tax Credit. Officials said the reauthorization bills associated with the credits were introduced by the City Council Monday evening. They will now begin to move through the council’s process for approval. Mayor Scott is also set to establish a Tax Credit Review Committee that will evaluate the city’s existing tax credits and ensure the incentive program sustainably and equitably grows the tax...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott’s Fall ‘Clean Where You Live’ Scheduled For Saturday, Oct. 23

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials want to remind residents to register for the Mayor’s Fall Cleanup scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 23. The citywide day of cleaning encourages residents to clean up loose litter around their homes and alleyways. Officials said more than 100 residents are registered so far. Registered participants can receive bags to support their cleaning efforts. DPW will provide up to five bags per individual and/or service request to support local cleaning activities. To register, residents can call 311, visit balt311.baltimorecity.gov, or sign up using the BALT311 mobile app. Registered bags will be available for pick-up at DPW’s Sanitation Yards located at...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp To Step Down After 50 Years Of Public Service

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Nancy K. Kopp announced Monday that she plans to resign by the end of this year after a 50-year career in public service. Kopp is the second longest-serving state treasurer in Maryland and the second woman to serve in the role. She was first elected in Feb. 2002 and has been re-elected to five full four-year terms. “Serving as Maryland’s Treasurer has been a great privilege, as well as a terrific challenge. I have cherished the opportunity to serve and believe that, working together, we have made a real contribution to the benefit of our state...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Vaccine Policy For Baltimore City Employees Begins Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the latest stringent approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and reaching the vaccine-hesitant population. “This is about leading by example, protecting the health of our workforce,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. Starting Monday, anyone employed by the city must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. “I’m all for it, I’ve been vaccinated. I work in education,” said Todd Evans, Baltimore City resident. A move supported by some city employees like Evans. “I think mandates are.. it seems like the only way to try to get people to do this because people just aren’t for whatever reason have decided it’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Facing Staffing Shortages

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — From teachers to food service workers to custodians, Anne Arundel County Public School leaders say the district is struggling to fill open roles. “We are hiring. It has been difficult. Our colleagues, both around the state and around the country, are suffering the same,” said George Arlotto, AACPS Superintendent of Schools. In particular- those who take students to and from school, bus drivers. “On any given single day, we’ve got drivers that are in COVID quarantine or drivers on sick leave or other things. It’s sort of a very dynamic situation,” said Alex Szachnowicz, Chief Operating Officer, AACPS. Right now,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Announces $4M In Relief For Homeowners, Businesses Impacted By Ida Following FEMA Denial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced $4 million in relief homeowners and businesses who suffered damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September, one week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request for aid. The money can go toward home repairs, short-term rental assistance and business loans. Hogan also requested a disaster declaration from the federal Small Business Administration to unlock low-interest loans for impacted areas in Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery counties. The $4 million comes from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and can be accessed through the Maryland Disaster Housing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#State Of Emergency#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#The Governors Office
CBS Baltimore

Howard County’s Body-Worn Camera Program Takes Step Forward

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is one step closer to equipping its police department with body-worn cameras. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday he has signed a budget amendment releasing nearly $500,000 needed to pay for the program, which was greenlit Oct. 4 by the County Council. The nearly $500,000, combined with $1 million previously set aside by the county and $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, will pay for the county’s adoption of the estimated $3.1 million program. “I am pleased that the County Council unanimously approved my budget amendment to release these much needed public safety...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Slamming Baltimore, Gov. Hogan Lays Out $150 Million ‘Re-fund The Police’ Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Lashing out at the “defund the police” movement, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland will invest an additional $150 million in law enforcement as part of his “re-fund the police” initiative. Hogan said efforts to reduce police funding, inadequate resources and criticism of police, combined with surging violent crime, have made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to recruit and keep qualified police officers. Instead of diverting police funding to other avenues, the governor said, public officials need to steer more funding to law enforcement to maintain public safety. “Thinking that you can improve law enforcement by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Residents Outraged After Losing Running Water For 48 Hours

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Residents in the Belmont South Community in Nottingham are furious because they went without water for days. The water went out early Tuesday morning. There was no water for the entire day Tuesday and Wednesday. But on Thursday, more than 48 hours later, contractors arrived in the community. “It’s just been a nightmare,” resident Mia Bogy said. “Today’s the first time it looks like they are actually working on it. Hopefully today we will have water.” The problem stems from the fact that it wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for repairing the broken service line. The leak was on...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Urges People To Get Vaccinated With Super Weekend Flu Clinic

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The flu season is fast approaching, and health officials are warning of a possible “Twindemic” of both COVID-19 and the flu, especially during the winter months, making vaccination against both diseases more important than ever. It’s why Baltimore County is holding its annual Super Weekend flu vaccination clinic. “We need to get our vaccines, not only for COVID but for our flu shots because we do not want a twindemic,” said Dr. Gregory Branch, Director of Health & Human Services for Baltimore County. The County hosted four clinics on Saturday and on Sunday, Oct. 17, clinics are scheduled...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

‘Tactless Finger Pointing’: Baltimore Officials Push Back On Hogan’s Criticisms Of The City During ‘Re-Fund The Police’ Announcement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blasting Baltimore City as a “poster child for the basic failure to stop lawlessness,” Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday proposed directing an additional $150 million to law enforcement agencies in a counter to the “defund the police” movement. The money would go toward pay raises and bonuses for officers, police department recruitment programs, body cameras and de-escalation training, victims’ services and other initiatives. “Thinking that you can improve law enforcement by defunding the police is like saying that you want to improve education by defunding the schools,” Hogan said. “It’s absurd and ridiculous.” The Baltimore Police Department’s budget rose by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Columbia Community Collects Winter Coats For Afghan Refugees Settling In Maryland Area

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia community is coming together to collect winter coats for Afghan refugees resettling in the DMV area. Elsie Joel-Morse says over the past two weeks, thanks to word of mouth and dozens of generous hearts, she’s been able to gather close to 1,000 winter coats for Afghan refugees housed at the Quantico Marine Base in Virginia. “They get all these different emails, ‘hey, we need this, we need that,’ whether it’s diapers or strollers. And then we got an email saying, ‘hey, we need coats.’ It’s not cold back home,” said Joel-Morse. Maryland ranks fourth in the nation...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,068 New Cases, 18 Deaths Reported As State Approaches 200K Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.01% to 3.79%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
41K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy